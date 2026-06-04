The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has praised filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele for promoting the dignity of the Nigerian currency, the ₦aira, in her film “Behind The Scenes.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Akindele released the film that explored the emotional and financial strain placed on individuals expected to carry everyone else’s burdens on 12 December 2025.

In one striking scene, the FCTF abruptly interrupted a party as the characters prepared to spray cash. The officers stormed the venue and shouted a warning to the crowd.

The scene and other messages were that spraying money constituted a financial crime in Nigeria. This creative decision mirrors real-life crackdowns by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on public figures who abuse banknotes.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The agency responded to the creative decision in a statement signed by its Director-General, Lanre Issa-Onilu, and made available to this newspaper on Thursday.

Creativity

NOA described the gesture as a commendable step towards reshaping public attitudes towards the ₦aira.

The statement read in part: “The NOA commends you for your recently released movie ‘Behind the Scenes particularly for the thoughtful and patriotic inclusion of a message promoting respect for the national currency.

“We wish to acknowledge you as a role model and applaud your deliberate effort to highlight the importance of preserving the dignity of our national currency by discouraging the practice of spraying and trampling on the ₦aira at public functions.”

Advocacy

Besides, the agency stated that the 48-year-old’s creative intervention aligns with the Federal Government’s ongoing advocacy for responsible civic behaviour and adherence to laws guiding the proper use of the ₦aira.

NOA assured the actress of its highest regards and pledged continued support for her laudable contributions to nation-building.

“As you are aware, the ₦aira is not merely a medium of exchange but a symbol of our national sovereignty and collective identity. Your influence as a leading figure in Nigeria’s creative industry has significantly amplified this message, contributing to public awareness and behavioural change in an engaging and impactful way.

“The Agency recognises the vital role of the entertainment industry in shaping societal values and attitudes. Your work exemplifies how film can be effectively utilised as a tool for national reorientation, and we encourage you to continue leveraging your platform in support of initiatives that promote civic responsibility and national pride,” the agency added.

Backstory

The NOA’s commendation of Akindele comes amid the prosecution and interrogation of entertainers over ₦aira abuse, mutilation, and other related offences.

This newspaper reported that figures such as comedian and actor Ayo “AY Comedian” Makun and actress Iyabo Ojo, among others, were invited to the anti-graft agency and quizzed over the offence.

This newspaper further reported that the EFCC arrested and charged businessman Pascal “Cubana Chief Priest (CP)” Okechukwu in court for ₦aira abuse, while the agency also arrested businessman Emeka “E-Money” Okonkwo and later released him after several hours of interrogation.

Moreover, the EFCC jailed crossdresser Okuneye “Bobrisky” Olanrewaju, alongside other TikTokers and content creators, for the offence, in a bid to enforce respect for the country’s currency.