In the past, men’s fashion in Nigeria was limited to traditional wear like senator suits and agbada in sombre colours.

Still, lately, Nigerian men have become quite adventurous with fashion, and this was on full display last night at the 12th Edition of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards held at Eko Hotels & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

From Adedimeji Lateef in his navy blue cropped jacket to John Ekanem in his pale pink suit to Tobi Bakre in a lace agbada, there were several examples of menswear done right.

Check out our best picks below

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