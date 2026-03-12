The Lagos State Government has commenced an investigation into the death of socialite Elena Jessica, who allegedly died following complications from a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Jessica’s sister, Nelli, disclosed that the surgery was carried out at Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital in the state.

Jessica’s death sparked widespread reactions on social media, with family members and netizens demanding a probe into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Reacting, the government stated that the investigation is being conducted by the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), the regulatory body responsible for monitoring and accrediting health facilities in the state.

The disclosure was made in a statement signed by HEFAMAA’s Permanent Secretary, Abiola Idowu, on Thursday and posted on the agency’s X page.

The statement read in part: “The development follows reports circulating on social media alleging that the young woman developed complications after the aesthetic procedure, which reportedly occurred either during or shortly after the surgery.

“While details of the incident are now being verified. The State Government has assured the public that a thorough, professional, and transparent investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event.”

Registered clinic

Furthermore, the government confirmed that Cynosure was a registered clinic but emphasised that registration did not exempt any health facility from regulatory scrutiny.

It stated that the HEFAMAA had commenced a comprehensive review of the incident to determine whether the clinic and its medical personnel complied with existing regulations.

“However, the agency notes that registration does not preclude any facility from regulatory scrutiny, particularly when incidents involving patient safety are reported, as the statutory regulatory body responsible for monitoring, housing, and accrediting healthcare facilities in Lagos State.

HEFAMAA ensures that all health facilities comply with established operational standards, professional guidelines, and patient safety protocols. The Agency reiterates that aesthetic and cosmetic surgical procedures are governed by clearly defined regulatory standards in Lagos State”, the statement added.

‘Remain calm’

The government also urged members of the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified or speculative information that could undermine the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

It further stated that strict regulatory standards govern the operation of aesthetic and cosmetic surgical procedures.

According to the government, these requirements include appropriate facility infrastructure, qualified practitioners, effective infection prevention and control protocols, proper patient consent procedures, anaesthetic safety measures, and adequate emergency response capacity.

“Consequently, HEFAMAA has commenced a comprehensive review of the incident, including an assessment of compliance with regulatory standards, verification of the professional credentials of the medical personnel involved, and evaluation of the level of care provided to the patient before, during, and after the procedure.

“The Lagos State Government also advises residents seeking cosmetic or aesthetic procedures to exercise due diligence by ensuring that such services are obtained only from accredited health facilities and qualified medical practitioners with the requisite training and competence.”

The government reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of all residents by strengthening regulatory oversight.

It also reiterated the commitment to continuous monitoring of healthcare facilities and to strictly enforcing healthcare standards across the state.

“Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”