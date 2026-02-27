The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has commenced an investigation into allegations of molestation and child abuse involving singer-songwriter and actress Simisola Kosoko at her mother’s daycare centre.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the agency had publicly appealed three days earlier for individuals with credible information to assist in its enquiries.

The call and subsequent probe followed allegations by netizens that the “Duduke” crooner engaged in paedophilia after old posts from her X account resurfaced.

The netizens alleged that she sexualised toddlers at her mother’s daycare.

However, in a statement posted on its X page on Friday, the agency confirmed that its Director-General (DG), Binta Bello, ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

The agency statement read: “Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Binta Adamu Bello, OON, has directed operatives of the agency to commence a full-scale investigation into the alleged child molestation and abuse in a day-care setting in Lagos, as deduced from the suggestive online post by a popular Nigerian singer.

“While appreciating the genuine concern of Nigerians on the matter, the agency wishes to inform the general public that all its communication platforms are active and available to take complaints from anyone who may have been abused or violated on the said day-care.”

Enter DSVA

This newspaper earlier gathered that the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Lola Vivour-Adeniyi, said the agency couldn’t prosecute Simi as no complainants or survivors had come forward.

Speaking on the matter during an interview on “Morning Brief” on Channels Television on Thursday, Ms Vivour-Adeniyi confirmed that the agency had taken steps in response to the allegations.

She said, “For the Simi case, we cannot act like we have not seen this. And so we have a duty to at least commence a preliminary investigation. Is there any survival? The truth of the matter is that it will be very difficult to prosecute the lady without a survivor present.

“A victim of whatever it is. Is it sexual abuse? Is it a defilement? So, we should start the process by encouraging anybody who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Simi to please come forward and ensure that their statement is taken. And then we know where we’re going to end on the matter.”

Police

Additionally, Ms Vivour-Adeniyi said the agency had referred the matter to the Commissioner of the Lagos State Police Command, Olohundare Jimoh, for further investigation.

She also acknowledged the concerns raised by a member of the public regarding the handling of cases involving singers Speed Darlington and Simi.

“In terms of Simi, I think they’re calling it Simi-gates and Speed Darlington. Some people have, you know, been asking what institutions are doing. I can speak for what Lagos State DSVA is doing. We’ve been observing, and because we had seen some tweets as far back as 2012, some in 2014. And then there were discussions about specific tweets being doctored and all that.

“But what we’ve done is to actually refer the case to the Commissioner of Police to at least conduct some preliminary investigation. As you’ve said, there are also reports that this may have occurred at a creche run by her mother. And so issues of safeguarding and child protection concerns have been raised,” Ms Vivour-Adeniyi added.

She explained that the state had established a dedicated task force to enforce the safeguarding and child protection order.

“In Lagos State, we have the task force saddled with the responsibility of implementing the safeguarding and child protection order. And that the taskforce has been briefed on this, and preliminary investigations are ongoing.”

Backstory

This newspaper reported that the “Joromi” singer came under intense scrutiny shortly after she spoke out about rising concerns over sexual assault in Nigeria.

The 37-year-old comments followed allegations by TikToker Mirabel, who claimed she was raped in her apartment, a case that sparked debate online.

After Mirabel admitted that her allegation was false, social media users revisited several posts Simi made in 2012, when she said she was 23 and helping at her mother’s daycare centre.

Simi later admitted to tweeting the tweets, but her clarification, however, did little to quell online criticism, as some users renewed calls for authorities to investigate the matter.

She stated that her tweets had been misinterpreted and manipulated to suit misleading narratives, stressing that she had never acted immorally.

She noted that her public profile had subjected her past statements to intense scrutiny, adding that she had never attempted to conceal her identity or deny that she had once been a young woman freely expressing herself.

The singer further revealed that her team had begun removing some of her older posts out of consideration for her family, despite her initial reluctance to delete them.