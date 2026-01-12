Gospel singer Salau “Testimony Jaga” Olayiwola has hosted the sixth edition of his annual outreach program, “One Jesus, One Church, One Hallelujah”.

The program blends worship with free medical services and the distribution of empowerment items to underserved members of the community.

The event drew thousands of attendees, including gospel ministers Lilian Nneji, Esther Igbekele, Dare Justified, Elijah Daniel, and several other worship leaders.

Together with the congregation, the ministers joined Testimony Jaga in leading uplifting praise and worship sessions, offering songs of thanksgiving and gratitude to God.

Sixth edition

Beyond a children’s party, the sixth edition featured a comprehensive free medical outreach, the distribution of relief and empowerment materials, and a boxing programme designed to engage and inspire different segments of the community.

Beneficiaries from the host community and the wider public received items such as tricycles, bicycles, minibuses, industrial sewing machines, deep freezers, grinding machines, and other valuable equipment designed to promote entrepreneurship, improve mobility, and encourage self-reliance.

Lifting Jesus name

The 38-year-old stated at the event that “One Jesus, One Church, One Hallelujah” was established with the sole purpose of honouring God and impacting lives through service to humanity.

He added that the vision of the programme was rooted in lifting the name of Jesus while expressing gratitude to God through acts of worship and compassion.

“This is the sixth edition, and every year I intentionally invite ministers to come and help us worship God and thank Him for all He has done in our lives,” he said.

Explaining the motivation behind the outreach, Testimony Jaga said the programme was deeply influenced by his personal experiences and his continuing scholarship scheme.

He added that the initiative was self-funded, mainly, noting that it did not receive support from any corporate or institutional partners.

“I grew up in Alagbado, Lagos, and I currently have many students there under my scholarship programme. This Hallelujah Programme is anchored on that vision, giving hope, supporting education, and empowering people from the community that raised me.

“I am the only sponsor of this programme, with support from some of my church members. There is no organisation partnering with us in funding or execution,” he said.

He noted, however, that several brands still demonstrated their support by actively taking part in the programme.

He explained that the core aim of the programme is to drive positive change within communities through acts of giving.

“We appreciate Kellogg’s and Indomie for lending their presence at the event. Their show of support encouraged the programme. The purpose is to make a meaningful impact on lives and in society. Worship should not end on the altar; it must reflect in how we give back and care for people,” he stated.

Participants who benefited from the programme said it was deeply inspiring spiritually while also making a meaningful social difference.

They explained that the blend of worship, practical empowerment, and community support distinguished it from conventional gospel gatherings.