The General Manager of Plateau Tourism Corporation, Chuwang Pwajok, states that 20,000 tourists are expected to attend the Christmas family funfair in Jos.

Mr Pwajok told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos that the 10-day funfair began on Sunday.

The general manager said that Plateau is blessed with breathtaking tourist sites, adding that the state had been positioned to benefit from tourism through funfairs.

He pointed out that the event is designed to project Plateau, especially Jos, as Nigeria’s preferred Christmas holiday destination.

“The 10-day event will run from the 21st to the 31st. It will be an all-day event with heavy entertainment, including live bands at night. Christmas tourism is a multi-billion-dollar industry that the state plans to tap into through well-structured, family-friendly festive activities.

“The festival aligns with government efforts to brand Plateau as a safe, vibrant and welcoming destination for leisure and entertainment. The initiative would stimulate economic activities, boost the hospitality sector and create opportunities for local entrepreneurs and service providers,” he explained.

Plateau’s tourism month

Mr Pwajok stated that the government expected citizens, corporate organisations, and the private sector to take ownership of the festival.

The general manager emphasised that sustainability remained a key objective, noting that the festival was designed to outlast any administration.

He recalled that the state governor had declared December as Plateau’s tourism month to encourage sustained tourism-driven activities.

He said activities would run throughout the month, offering families opportunities to relax, bond and celebrate the Christmas season.

The official expressed satisfaction that private individuals and organisations were already organising complementary events across the state.

He said the anticipated influx of visitors would boost the state’s revenue and enhance Plateau’s image nationally and internationally.

(NAN)