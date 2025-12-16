The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has intervened in the proposed ban on sachet alcohol products announced by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that NAFDAC pledged to enforce a total ban on the production and sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets and small bottles by December 2025.

The directive followed a motion sponsored by Asuquo Ekpenyong, the senator representing Cross River South, who raised concerns over the repeated postponement of the policy despite growing health and social problems associated with the consumption of sachet alcohol.

However, the OSGF disclosed that it acted following correspondence from the House of Representatives Committee on Food and Drug Administration and Control.

In a statement sent to this newspaper on Tuesday, the OSGF’s Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Terrence Kuanum, said the correspondence, signed by Uchenna Okonkwo, Deputy Chairman of the committee, was received on 13 November.

OSGF noted: “The correspondence, which draws attention to existing resolutions of the National Assembly on the matter, is currently under review and consideration by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in line with its statutory coordinating role as Chairman of the Cabinet Secretariat.

“Accordingly, the OSGF hereby directs that all actions, decisions, or enforcement measures relating to the proposed sachet alcohol ban be suspended pending the conclusion of consultations and the issuance of a final directive by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.”

Approval

Furthermore, the OSGF stated that any enforcement action taken by NAFDAC without prior clearance and resolution from the office should be regarded as invalid and disregarded by the public until a final decision is formally communicated.

The OSGF assured Nigerians that it was carefully reviewing all relevant legislative resolutions, economic implications, public health concerns and broader national interest considerations to ensure a balanced, lawful and well-coordinated outcome.

“The public will be duly informed once a final position has been reached.”

This newspaper earlier reported that a civil society group, Stand Up Nigeria, criticised NAFDAC’s planned ban on sachet and small-bottle alcoholic drinks.

The group described the move as undemocratic and warned that it could cost the economy trillions of naira and lead to the loss of millions of jobs.

Condemning the proposed ban, the group’s convener, Sunday Attah, expressed deep concern and disappointment over the directive.

He described it as “high-handedness and illegalities allegedly perpetrated by Mojisola Adeyeye and her associates”3².