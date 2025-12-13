Nigerian businessman and founder of the Dangote Group and Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote, has revealed the pivotal role played by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in facilitating the establishment of his factories.

In a viral video posted on The Cable newspaper’s X page on Friday, the 68-year-old spoke at the launch of his Foundation’s N100 billion Annual Education Support Fund.

Mr Dangote recounted that although he acquired land for his factories, construction workers were unable to commence work because the site housed more than 19 shrines.

He disclosed that construction only became possible after the Ooni of Ife intervened and ensured the removal of the shrines from the project site.

Highlighting the traditional ruler’s support for industrial development, Mr Dangote said: “I think I must thank the Ooni of Ife for making us able to go in and build our factories. What happened was that when we arrived, there were over 19 shrines at the site.

“Nobody was able to even go near them to do anything. Ooni only went there; he went there personally. He stood right there and said, Remove all of them, anything that they wanted, let the gods come and talk to you.’ He did that one day.”

The business mogul expressed gratitude to Mr Ogunwusi for the gesture, noting that the factories would not have become a reality without his support.

“Your Royal Majesty, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, because without the simpler acts of yours, I don’t think we would have actually been able to do this and it’s not a coincidence. So thank you very much.”

N100bn annual education support fund

Mr Dangote unveiled a N100 billion annual education support programme aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s education sector and expanding access to quality learning for young people across the country.

The initiative, which is projected to cost N1 trillion over the next ten years, will provide support to students at multiple levels through a range of targeted schemes.

He said the foundation’s N100 billion yearly education intervention would deepen educational development nationwide and widen access to quality learning.

He assured that all beneficiaries would be selected through a transparent, merit-based process.

Mr Dangote also announced partnerships with the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the National Examinations Council (NECO), the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and other government agencies to ensure accountability and fairness in the programme’s implementation.

The businessman revealed that he had committed 25 per cent of his personal wealth to the Foundation, a pledge that would extend beyond his lifetime.

Also at the event, Vice President Kashim Shettima flagged off the Aliko Dangote Foundation Education Scholarship Initiative and called on stakeholders to recommit to building a future in which every Nigerian child could become the best version of themselves.

He praised Mr Dangote’s philanthropic stride, describing education as a responsibility borne by those who understand its power to transform society.

“Now is the time to recommit to building a future in which every Nigerian child has a fair shot at becoming the best version of themselves. Let us live our lives so that posterity will remember us not for the offices we held or the titles we bore. Posterity must remember us for the doors we opened and the lives we transformed,” he stated.