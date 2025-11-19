The Founder of Christ Compassion to the Rural World (CCRW), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has announced plans for a major crusade in Port Harcourt aimed at delivering free medical services to more than 70,000 people.

In September, the humanitarian and evangelistic movement announced the Port Harcourt crusade, noting it would be the most significant outreach crusade ever held in Rivers State.

The crusade is scheduled to take place at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, from November 24 to 29, 2025.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the pastor has held similar crusades. In November 2024, the church held its six-day crusade in Ibadan, Oyo State, where it stated that it partnered with four hospitals to conduct surgeries for 711 individuals in Ibadan during the event.

Similarly, in November 2023, this newspaper reported that Mr Ashimolowo donated relief items to thousands, funded surgical operations, and provided food, clothing, books, and other essentials to residents of the Igbogbo area in Ikorodu, Lagos State, during the first edition of the crusade.

Port Harcourt crusade

Speaking at a press briefing, Mr Ashimolowo said the vision for CCRW grew out of years of ministering in remote African communities, especially in Ghana, where he visited repeatedly for eight years.

He stated that after months of prayer, Port Harcourt was chosen as the following location under the theme: “Port Harcourt, This Is Selfless Love.”

Mr Ashimolowo revealed that the Port Harcourt edition is the most expensive yet, with a cost almost four times that of the first outreach and twice the Ibadan budget.

According to him, the medical component alone will run for three weeks across major hospitals, including the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, and several PHCs.

The CCRW pastor stated that 1,130 surgical cases, including those for thyroid, fibroid, and cataract conditions, have already been screened, with 70,000 people expected to benefit from the medical services.

The clergyman further praised the Rivers State Government for what he called “unprecedented cooperation,” particularly in the deployment of hospitals and support staff.

Crusade relief

On relief support, Mr Ashimolowo listed the quantities to be distributed to the participants, which include 150,000 bags of rice, 150,000 bags of beans, and 150,000 packs of garri.

The relief packages also include 100,000 noodles, 20,000 packs of salt, sugar and oil, 20,000 bags of soap, 170,000 clothing items, including 10,000 Ankara wrappers, 25,000 buckets, and 1,000 mattresses for older people.

According to him, the distribution will be strictly organised with coupons collected on Monday, 24 November. The stadium will also be divided into sections based on gender and age groups to maintain order and ensure a safe and orderly environment.

Additionally, the CCRW senior pastor stated that 9,000 volunteers have been mobilised, and 150 buses are set to convey people from rural communities, such as Ogoniland, Ahoada, Igwuruta, and Oginigba. He added that the campgrounds have been secured for visitors travelling from remote areas.

Evangelism

However, beyond the humanitarian efforts, Mr Ashimolowo emphasised that the heart of CCRW remains evangelism. He noted that the goal is for 30,000 people to commit their lives to Christ, with nightly sessions featuring prayers, healing and miracles.

In his words at the press conference, the pastor stated that security has also been stepped up, with 300 police officers and soldiers deployed for the six-day programme.

Moreover, he revealed that a minister’s conference will run alongside the crusade, featuring speakers from Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, and the United States, including Poju Oyemade, Jerry Eze, David Ibiyeomie, Tudor Bismark, Festus Adeyeye, Jonathan Shuttlesworth, and Steve Mensah.

Mr Ashimolowo said CCRW’s long-term plan is to expand beyond Nigeria to other African countries, noting that the unity among Christian bodies, such as CAN, PFN, and various denominational groups, has made the outreach possible.

Logistics

CCRW’s COO, Nasara Katugwu-Washpam, explained that her team has spent months securing deals, managing logistics and ensuring compliance with authorities.

Ms Katugwu-Washpam said that transporting over 2,500 bags of food items from the North required a whole security escort, while repackaging more than 500,000 nylon bags took three months.

She added that the crusade has boosted the local economy, from hotels to transportation and small businesses, and that six hotels are already booked for volunteers and international guests.

“We prepare daily to cater to 60,000–70,000 attendees. This isn’t just an event, it’s a movement. The impact will outlive the programme because the work birthed here will endure,” the COO added.