Actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels’ estranged parents have reunited in Abuja amid the ongoing marital crisis between her and her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Regina and Mr Nwoko’s marriage had dominated headlines over the past week following a series of mutual allegations, including claims of domestic violence and drug addiction.

The situation worsened on Monday after Regina alleged that Mr Nwoko had ordered the arrest and detention of her brother, Samuel “Sammy West” Daniels.

However, in an Instagram post on Thursday, Regina announced the reunion of her parents, Rita Daniels and Jude Ojeogwu, sharing that the two had set aside their differences.

Mr Ojeogwu and Ms Rita had been separated for several years, though the reason for their split remains unclear.

The 25-year-old actress noted that her parents’ reconciliation was driven solely by their desire to see their daughter happy, with no hidden motives behind the reunion.

She wrote: “I dare question God for putting me in this situation? They are currently in Abuja. Sammy’s detainment is taking too long, but we will get him out, or rather, I will march there myself and create a storm.

“Since they want me. My father is a lawyer. Actually, one of the biggest back in the day, but Nigeria happened. I’ll tell you more about my father later, and my mother? She’s a powerhouse. They would do anything for their children. I love you, Mom and Dad. This is all I actually ever wanted.”

Backstory

The Guardian newspaper reported in 2019 that Mr Ojegwu did not support his daughter’s marriage to Mr Nwoko.

He stated that the introduction rites were conducted at her mother’s family compound instead of his ancestral home at Azungwu Quarters in Ogwashi-Uku.

He added that he was neither consulted nor invited to his daughter’s pre-nuptial rites.

Mr Ojegwu further expressed his disapproval of the union, insisting that his daughter was still a teenager, 17 years old, not 20 as she claimed.

He said he had called her to advise that she was treading the wrong path, but she told him she loved the politician.

He added that he was not involved in the planned wedding,

However, in 2020, Daily Post reported that Mr Ojegwu reconciled with Mr Nwoko and supported the marriage.

He forgave Regina during the naming ceremony of her first son, Munir, in Abuja.