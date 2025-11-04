African food content creators, culinary experts, and brand leaders have embarked on exploring the evolving landscape of African cuisine and its growing influence on global food trends.

At the conference, organised by Maggi, to introduce ‘MaggiVerse’ on Saturday in Victoria Island, Lagos, food content creators were sensitised on African food innovation and storytelling in the digital space, especially TikTok.

The organisers also provided attendees with social media food content creation lectures and a positive way to tell African food cultures.

Speaking at the event, the Category Manager for Culinary, Nestlé (Maggi), Funmi Oshineye, said the event is a way to help creators turn passion into purpose in Africa’s booming content creation economy.

“By connecting creative minds with experts, we’re building a community driven by collaboration, innovation, and opportunity.”

Addressing misconceptions about African cuisine in the digital space, Ms Oshineye emphasised that there is no single approach to creating food content. She noted that diversity in content creation allows for deeper exploration of ingredients and culinary expression.

“There’s no right or wrong way to enjoy food; it’s about passion and love. When you love a dish, you talk about it, want to eat it, cook it, and explore its ingredients. That curiosity is what makes food special.

“In Nigeria today, we’re in a great place regarding food. Our cuisine has become global, loved and celebrated far beyond our borders. You see foreigners visiting Nigeria and asking to try Jollof rice or Egusi soup because they’ve heard so much about them.

“Food connects us emotionally and culturally, and it’s wonderful to see Nigerian dishes gaining global recognition while we continue celebrating them at home,” she added.

Cultural evolution

For her part, Iquo Ukoh, former brand manager at Maggi and author of Memories on a Platter, reiterated the importance of keeping African meals relevant for future generations through content creation.

She noted that it’s essential for Africans to tell great stories about local cuisine online to avoid distortion and encourage the celebration of African dishes.

“We’re witnessing a cultural evolution where what and how we eat continues to change. Maggi’s decision to host this conference shows an understanding of today’s generation and the importance of preserving traditional dishes passed down from our grandparents. It’s about keeping those meals relevant for future generations.

“Maggi has always cared deeply about what we eat and how we consume food. This initiative is part of that legacy, asking how we can continue to nourish the next generation while celebrating our culinary roots.

“Storytelling plays a crucial role in this. We must tell our own Nigerian and African food stories authentically. If we allow others to tell them for us, they may become distorted. Even as global influences grow, we should ensure our rich local cuisines remain appreciated and celebrated at home and abroad,” the Author said.

Industry experts

Additionally, Brian Nwana, a digital content creator, food enthusiast, and Guinness World Record holder (for the most fast-food restaurants (150) visited in a day on foot), emphasised the importance of the conference, saying it helps content creators learn from experts, understand storytelling, algorithms, and strategies in the digital space.

“Many content creators don’t have formal training; they rely on experience and what they see online. That’s why gatherings like this are important; they bring creators together to learn from industry experts and from one another.

“Events like this help us understand storytelling, algorithms, and strategies for better content creation. It’s about growth, learning, and collaboration,” Mr Nwana said.

He advised food content creators, saying, “My advice to small creators is to stay consistent and keep creating. The algorithm may fluctuate, but perseverance and a strategic approach are key. Detty December is coming, an opportunity to trend food content because tourists will surely need to know where and what to eat.”

Furthermore, TV cook show host Jamila Lawal noted that digital food content creation has played a vital role in promoting lesser-known traditional African dishes while fostering unity among communities.

“The Maggi conference shows how food culture keeps evolving with trends and younger audiences, while still honouring traditional values. Even as we embrace new platforms like TikTok, Maggi remains committed to innovation and heritage.

“As a food content creator from Northern Nigeria, my goal has always been to showcase the richness of Northern cuisine. Many people across Nigeria are unfamiliar with our culinary traditions, and I want to change that narrative.

“Through my growing online community, I’ve seen how storytelling through food can unite people, spark curiosity, and celebrate our diversity,” Ms Lawal said.

TikTok

At the event, Vivian Chuene, the Publisher Partnerships Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok, tutored attendees on creating content on TikTok and using algorithms to drive engagement in food content creation.

The identified African roles and importance in global cuisines have aroused the interest of food enthusiasts worldwide towards African dishes.

“The world is watching African creators closely. We are witnessing a growing global interest in African content, with our counterparts frequently reaching out to identify local creators for international opportunities.

“Our goal is to put African creativity at the forefront, empowering creators to share their unique stories and culture with the world,” Ms Chuene said.

Ambassadors

At the event, the food seasoning company, Maggi announced 12 food content creators as the brand ambassadors. The ambassadors are Brian Nwana (Briannwana_), Yemisi Odusanya (Sisi Yemmie), Ifeyinwa Mogekwu (Ify’s Kitchen), Gina Ehikodi-Ojo (Geenafoodiesandspice), and Jamila Lawal (jamilaolawal).

The Maggi social media ambassadorial list also includes Anisah Lawal (the.chefnisah), Mariam Buhari (Fabulous_nosh_and_recipes), Egbe Chukwualuka (cookwith_aluks), Okeke Oluebube (cookwith_mimii), Samira Abdullahi (Samrahs_cuisine- TT), Zainab Saad Ahmed (Hanan_malab), and Bello Yasmine Mansur (Yasmieen_ymb).

Also in attendance at the Maggi Creators Conference were renowned cookbook author, food writer, and lifestyle content creator Yemisi Sophie Odusanya, widely known as Sisi Yemmie; The Kitchen Muse; Kojo Junior, a digital lifestyle and food content creator from Ghana; Gina Ehikodi-Ojo, a TV cook show host and curator; and lifestyle blogger Noble Igwe.