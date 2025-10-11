Ananse, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has launched the Ananse Centre for Design in Lagos to grow businesses and create job opportunities.

The initiative partnership, supported by Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, aims to equip young fashion creatives with skills, tools, and market access to grow their businesses and create sustainable jobs.

At the official launch on Friday, the Ananse team revealed the initiative also aims at increasing Nigeria’s economic growth.

Ananse Centre

With a 1,200-square-meter facility centre, located at 10A Nike Art Gallery Road, Lekki Ikate, Ananse aims to enable more than 5,000 emerging fashion and design-focused creatives and to create access to 50,000 jobs.

Also, the initiative aims to address critical gaps in the fashion industry. It is a hub for creativity, skills development, and entrepreneurship, further driving innovation and inclusion within Nigeria’s fashion industry.

According to the initiative facilitators, the training program participants will benefit from 22 courses across five modules: Business Skills, Business Development, E-commerce, Marketing, and Product Development, delivered physically at the Centre’s fashion hub and virtually through interactive live sessions.

Speaking about the program’s benefits on Friday, Samuel Mensah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ananse, stated that the initiative catalyses change that will turn fashion talents into sustainable livelihoods.

“The Ananse Centre for Design Lagos is more than a space; it is a catalyst for change. By combining training, infrastructure and global market access, we are giving thousands of young creatives, especially women, the chance to turn their talent into sustainable livelihoods.

“This launch marks an important step in building a future where African design thrives locally and globally,” Mr Mensah said.

Global participation

The new Centre will feature training rooms for mentorship and masterclasses, content studios to amplify brands, photography and Computer-Aided Design labs for product development, and specialised studios for leather, clothing, shoes, and bags.

A private showroom will also provide space to showcase designs, while co-working spaces will foster collaboration and peer learning.

With its anchor in Lagos, the centre aims to welcome participants from across the continent. It has made affordability and accessibility central to its model, ensuring that vulnerable groups, including displaced people, can participate and benefit.

On his part, Rosy Fynn, Country Director, Nigeria Program, Mastercard Foundation, stated that the program will build sustainable livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to inclusive economic growth.

“Our partnership with Ananse and the unveiling of the Centre for Design Lagos reflects the Mastercard Foundation’s strategic commitment to the creative sector as a catalyst for youth opportunity.

“By bringing together training, infrastructure, and access to markets, the Centre creates pathways for young people, especially young women, to thrive, build sustainable livelihoods, and contribute meaningfully to inclusive economic growth,” Mr Fynn said.

Designers, artisans, and other creative entrepreneurs can access the Centre’s full range of services – from training programmes and mentorship to machinery rentals, product sampling, studio spaces, and business support.

Also endorsing the centre, the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, signed a five-year memorandum of understanding with Ananse to scale the model nationwide.

“The Ananse Centre for Design Lagos launch aligns with our commitment to advancing Nigeria’s creative economy.

”By investing in skills, facilities and global visibility for our designers, we create jobs, support women and youth, and ensure Nigerian creativity is recognised globally.

“Our collaboration with Ananse will help scale this model across the country and secure lasting impact for the sector,” Ms Musawa said.

International partners, including DHL, Ecobank and the African Union, further support the project, ensuring that Nigerian design is connected to global audiences.

The strategic partners of Ananse, Botho Emerging Markets Group, also supported the initiative with research, strategy, monitoring, evaluation, and learning.

The Ananse.com platform complements the Centre by providing designers with an online marketplace featuring integrated logistics and digital payments, enabling them to reach buyers worldwide.

Ananse

Ananse creates technology and training solutions that enable African creatives to scale globally through e-commerce, digital payments, digital sourcing, and distributed manufacturing.

With a mission to empower creatives across the continent, Ananse is building a sustainable design ecosystem that drives inclusive prosperity and global recognition.

The Ananse also stated that its Mastercard Foundation is a registered Canadian charity and one of the largest foundations in the world.

It works with visionary organisations to advance education and financial inclusion, enabling young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work.

Its Young Africa Works strategy aims to enable 30 million young people to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030, while its EleV strategy will support 100,000 Indigenous youth in Canada to complete their education and transition to meaningful work aligned with their traditions, values, and aspirations.

It was established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company. Its Board of Directors and Leadership team determine its policies, operations, and program decisions.