Dee One’s Guinness World Record attempt

Reality TV star Aderombi “Dee One” Martin announced on Instagram that he had completed his attempt to set a new world record for the longest stand-up comedy performance.

He began the attempt on Tuesday at the Pallazzo Lagos in Opebi, Ikeja, and concluded it on Saturday after performing for 52 hours and 42 minutes.

The current Guinness World Record for the longest stand-up comedy marathon is held by American comedian Benny Elbows, who set a time of 40 hours, 16 minutes, and 48 seconds in April 2025.

Dee One’s 52-hour feat is now pending official verification and confirmation by Guinness World Records.

Mohbad’s father petitioned Lagos govt

Joseph Aloba, father of late singer Mohbad, urged the Lagos State Government to institute criminal proceedings against those indicted in the coroner’s inquest into his son’s death.

In July, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Coroner Taofikat Adeayo Shotobi indicted auxiliary nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe for unlawful medical practice and gross medical negligence.

The coroner also faulted Wunmi, Mohbad’s wife, for negligence in seeking medical treatment for the singer and highlighted the roles of others who were present at the time of his death.

In a letter addressed to the Lagos Attorney General through his lawyers, Aloba demanded that criminal charges be filed against those indicted within 14 days.

The letter named Ogedengbe, Wunmi, Ibrahim Owodunni, a.k.a. Prime Boy, and others who either invited the auxiliary nurse or delayed taking Mohbad to a recognised medical facility.

Priscilla, Juma Jux’s son’s naming ceremony

Priscilla, daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, and her husband Juma Jux celebrated their son Rakeem’s 40th day on earth with a naming ceremony in Tanzania.

This newspaper earlier reported that Priscilla gave birth to a baby boy in Canada on August 24 and later returned to Tanzania, where Juma Jux hosted a grand welcome for her and the newborn.

Videos and photos on her Instagram page showed a blue-themed backdrop with the inscription Rakeem’s 40.

Ojo, Enioluwa, Toyin Abraham, and other guests attended the celebration.

Kunle Afolayan’s academy launched a 10-day filmmaking residency for Oyo youths

Moses Bliss denied entry to Tanzania

Gospel singer Moses Bliss revealed on Instagram that Tanzanian authorities denied him entry due to visa complications.

He said the issue made him miss a worship concert attended by over 60,000 people.

Bliss explained that his team had performed in Kenya and was scheduled to fly to Tanzania on October 2 for the free worship event.

Upon arrival, they discovered that their visas had not been approved despite earlier assurances from the organisers.

Bliss is best known for hit songs such as “Too Faithful” and “You’re Great.”

Qdot’s terrifying armed robbery attack

Singer Qudus “Qdot” Oluwadamilare revealed on Instagram that armed robbers attacked him at home — an experience he described as the most terrifying of his life.

The “Alagbe” crooner said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. on September 28, while his official DJ was also present.

He said the ordeal left him traumatised but grateful to be alive.

Qdot added that although the assailants took all his valuables, his life was spared— a blessing he said he would never take for granted.

Bukky Wright’s son’s wedding

Actress Bukky Wright announced on Instagram that her son Eniola had married his partner, Sara Bonet.

The veteran actress posted pictures from the event alongside prayers and messages of gratitude.

She described the day as “the Lord has made” and expressed joy in witnessing her son’s wedding.

The 58-year-old actress is known for classics such as “Saworo Ide”, “Agogo Eewo”, “Above Love”, “Abeni”, and “The Narrow Path.”

Liz Da-Silva’s near-MRI accident

Actress Liz Da-Silva recounted a near-tragic oversight during a routine MRI scan in an Instagram video.

She explained that although she removed her jewellery and waist trainer as instructed, she suddenly remembered, moments before entering the scanner, that her wig contained metal pins.

Da-Silva said the technician acknowledged the oversight and described the incident as frightening from start to finish.

The 47-year-old actress is known for films such as “Onibebi”, “Mama Insurance”, “Alakada Reloaded”, and “Ako Okuta.”

Tee Famous’s acting career pressure

Actor and singer Tobiloba Abraham, known as Tee Famous, revealed on the “Talk To B” podcast that he once blocked his family members after they pressured him to quit acting.

He recalled facing intense family pressure during a difficult career phase when roles were scarce and money was tight.

He said the conflict deepened after graduating from Yabatech, as his parents expected him to find a stable job instead of pursuing acting.

Tee Famous, who rose to fame in Yoruba Nollywood, later ventured into music, releasing tracks such as “Buga”, “Dealer”, Oja”, and “Pepper Dem.”

BBNaija’s Cross’s engagement

Former BBNaija housemate Cross Okonkwo announced his engagement to his partner, Chinonso, on X.

He shared videos from the romantic proposal showing off his fiancée and the engagement ring.

Cross described himself as “the happiest man alive”.

Cross featured in the 2021 BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition, won by White Money, and returned for the All Stars edition in 2023, where he finished as fifth runner-up.

Pastor Tobi gifted Peller Rolex watch

Tobi Adegboyega, founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), gifted TikTok sensation Peller a Rolex wristwatch to celebrate his success.

In a viral video, the UK-based Nigerian clergyman congratulated Peller before presenting him with the luxury timepiece.

Overwhelmed, Peller got on his knees and revealed that he had never owned a watch except for one gifted by his girlfriend, Jarvis.

The 20-year-old is currently on vacation in the UK with Jarvis.

Oritsefemi’s grandfatherhood

Singer Oritsefemi announced on Instagram that he had become a grandfather after his daughter, Esther, welcomed a baby boy with her husband in Lithuania.

He posted a photo of Esther cradling her newborn son.

Esther also posted photos from her maternity shoot, expressing joy as she introduced her son, Aleksandras Rimkus, to the world.

Davido on quitting music

Davido revealed on Noire TV that he nearly quit music before releasing his global hit “With You,” which features Omah Lay.

He said he expected the collaboration to draw attention, but never imagined it would become a global success.

Davido described the track as a divine breakthrough that revived his career at a critical time.

The “Timeless” hitmaker added that such a monumental comeback was rare after over a decade in the industry.

Adewale Ayuba denied divorce, paternity rumour

Fuji legend Adewale Ayuba denied rumours on Instagram that he had divorced his wife, Azuka Ego, over a paternity dispute.

The claim originated from a YouTube channel, Nigerian News, which alleged that Ayuba discovered through a secret DNA test that one of his children was not biologically his.

Ayuba dismissed the story as “baseless and malicious”, affirming that he remained happily married and that his children’s paternity was never in question.

He vowed to sue the publication for defamation and to protect his integrity.

Regina Daniels faced backlash over prank video with her husband

Actress Regina Daniels faced backlash online after posting a prank video involving her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

The clip, filmed secretly in a bathroom, showed Nwoko walking in as Daniels played a song with lyrics such as “husband is useless” and “kill your husband, make your life better.”

Netizens criticised the video as inappropriate given Mr Nwoko’s public status.

Daniels later addressed the backlash, explaining that the video was meant to be harmless humour and not ridicule her husband.