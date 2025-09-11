The Delta State Government, through the Head of Service, has announced a revised dress code for public servants.

In a statement posted on the state’s official Facebook page on Thursday, the government banned several grooming styles and cosmetic accessories deemed inappropriate for the civil service.

The prohibited items include “resource control” and “papa’s” caps, bushy beards, clothing that exposes cleavages, braided or tinted hair, long eyelashes, artificial nails, and other similar adornments.

The government explained that the measure was introduced to enforce discipline and uphold professional standards within the state’s public service.

According to the government, the policy reflects Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration’s commitment to promoting decency, restoring decorum, and fostering a culture of responsibility in service delivery.

Heads of ministries, departments, and agencies were further directed to ensure strict compliance with the new dress code across the state.

The statement read in part: “In an effort to address the unpleasant practice of improper dressing that has become commonplace in the State Public Service, it is instructive to announce a review of the existing dress code contained in circular letter No. HOS.15/13/74 of 12th March, 2009; for the purpose of upholding decency in the appearance of Public Servants across the State.

“It is also very important to underscore the vital role expected of senior public servants in revising the said anomaly through leading examples of appropriate dressing culture that demonstrates decorum to guide and correct subordinates; and whenever lapses are observed, sanctions may be invoked towards checkmating the ugly trend, based on the Public Service Rule No.04314, which states inter-alia: “No Officer shall appear in the office or anywhere in his official capacity attired in a manner deemed inappropriate or immodest.”

Male dress modes

The government, however, announced the approved dress codes for both male and female employees in the state.

It explained that these dress codes represent the minimum acceptable official standard, considered corporate, modest, and stylish for the proper discharge of official duties.

For male employees, the approved dress codes include: “(i). All officers on GLs 13 and above should appear at work in complete suits, except for uniform officers as given; (ii). All officers on SGLs 0712 should appear as in i) above or in a pair of trousers, shirt and tie, except all administrative officers who should always be in a suit; (iii). All officers on SGLs 01-06 should appear as in A(i) or A(ii) above, except for uniformed staff e.g. drivers, plant operators etc; who should always be in their uniforms; and in the absence of uniforms, should put on trousers and shirts to work.

“(iv). Also, traditional attire for male officers shall be permissible only on Fridays and on special occasions; and such includes smart senator suits, modern caftans or native shirts with matching trousers, complemented by the appropriate traditional cap. Note: Resource control and papas caps are prohibited; while bushy beards are proscribed.”

Females dress modes

The government outlined the approved dress codes for female public servants to include: “(i). All officers on SGLs 13 and above should appear at work in trouser suits, skiré suits or corporate gowns below the knee level (No hats); and all trousers must come in suits; (ii).

All officers on SGLs 07-12 should appear either as in Bi) above or in free gowns below the knee level with sleeves, or skirts below the knee level and blouse with sleeves to match (sleeveless or spaghetti straps are prohibited); (iii). All officers on SGLs 01-06 should appear in free gowns with Sleeves, or skirt and blouse as described in Bii) above; iv.

Also, traditional attire for female officers shall be permissible only on Fridays and on special occasions; and such includes:

“Traditional costumes such as buba and wrapper, skirts with blouses, or gowns fashioned from African fabrics, provided such garments have proper sleeves.

Note that all female dressing should be with decorum devoid of any provocative exposure of cleavages. Meanwhile, braided or tinted hair, long eyelashes and artificial nails are prohibited.”

The government directed all heads of departments to promptly send home any officer found inappropriately dressed, instructing them to return properly attired and resume duty without delay, or face stricter sanctions from the accounting officer.

“Accordingly, all permanent secretaries and heads of extra-ministerial departments are enjoined to give the content of this circular the much-desired publicity for staff guidance and strict adherence, please.”