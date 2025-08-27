Days after former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna Otabor requested that the management of Dangote Group fly her injured sister to India for treatment, the reality star has accused the company of backtracking.

Last Wednesday, the reality star’s sister, Ruth Otabor, was involved in an accident with the company’s cement truck in Auchi, Edo State.

On Monday, Phyna addressed some officials from the company, who paid them a follow-up visit at the hospital, requesting that they fly her to India for treatment.

She said, “I am putting my sister as Dangote’s child. Because if she were Dangote’s child, he wouldn’t bring her here. Dangote would not bring his child here. He would fly her out,” she said.

She further hinted that the family is processing documents to fly her amputated sister out to India for medical attention.

Update

In a latest development, the actress has accused the representatives of Dangote Group of trying to outsmart her.

In an Instagram Live session, Phyna stated that the company appears to be backing out on their promise to send her sister abroad for treatment.

Going back to her initial tweets, she said that the person from Dangote Group that she has been communicating with has gone silent.

“We had a meeting before I went to Irrua to see my sister, and they promised to handle the case with all transparency,” she said.

Explaining further, Phyna noted that even though she had not seen her sister at the time, she insisted that she be flown out of the country.

She then said that the Dangote team suggested that Ms Ruth be brought to Lagoon Hospital, from where they will arrange to fly her out of the country.

However, sharing a latest development, the actress noted that the person, whom she did not name, has now said that the company would rely on medical advice for further steps.

“We are engaging the doctors already on treatment plans for Ruth. We would be guided by medical opinion on what is best for Ruth at all times,” she read out the message from the representative.

According to Phyna, she already asked the hospital’s MD, who said that her sister can be moved. The MD also said that she cannot be treated in Nigeria, according to her.

In the live session, the reality star said that when she shared this information with the representative, the person asked for a medical report stating that the hospital cannot handle Ruth in their facility and if she is fit to handle a long-distance journey in her present condition.

Listing out the conditions Ms Ruth is presently battling, Phyna said that she has fluid in her lungs, her reproductive organs are crushed, and a burst bladder.

Reading from the medical report, Phyna said that her sister is also battling the effects of a right above-the-knee amputation following a near auto-amputation of a mangled knee injury, external fixation of the left lower limb, colostomy, a suprapubic tracheostomy, multiple blood transfusions, as well as damage to her chest, pelvis and lower trunk, among others.

“After the last message, he has refused to respond to messages. My sister has not woken up for days. Now she’s on life support. She’s on a vent machine, but he did not reply to me again.

“From what I was told by the medical team in Lagoon Hospital, my sister would be in the hospital for a very long time. That’s how badly they crushed her. That’s how bad it is,” she said.

Accident victim

According to a witness account recounted by Phyna last week, a Dangote Cement heavy-duty truck ran over her sister’s leg before it was eventually chased down and stopped by a bystander.

The unfortunate incident, which occurred six days after Ms Ruth’s graduation, led to the amputation of one of her legs.

The actress accused the management of Dangote Group of underhanded dealings.

The management of Dangote Group is yet to publicly respond to any of Phyna’s accusations.

Its last communication was a week ago when it issued a statement saying that its senior officials, together with its Insurance team, promptly visited the scene, engaged with law enforcement authorities, and visited the victim and her family at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State.

It further noted that it is ensuring full support for the accident victim, including comprehensive medical care and appropriate compensation, in line with Dangote Group’s welfare policy.