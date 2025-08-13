Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has announced that she is expecting her first child.

In an Instagram post, she described the news as “the biggest project of my life, the highest calling ever”.

Reflecting on her journey, the 40-year-old media personality wrote, “The biggest project of my life, the highest calling ever! 2025. What a difference a year can make. You make all things beautiful in your time, and this is just perfect.”

In a video shared alongside the announcement, she showcased her baby bump and confirmed she is expecting her first child.

In her lengthy Instagram caption, Makinwa expressed profound gratitude to God, acknowledging this moment as a testament to divine timing and faithfulness, “I’ve worn so many hats over the years, but this one trumps it all, and I’m so humbled to have been chosen. You get to see me as a Mother; I get to raise my own. Na me be this? Hallelujah.”

She described her unborn child as “the greatest reflection of God’s grace.” She added, ”My bug, I cannot wait to meet you, you’ve made me the happiest person on earth. Thank you for choosing me.”

Toke Makinwa, a celebrated Nigerian media figure, is renowned as a radio host, TV presenter, vlogger, entrepreneur, author, and fashion influencer.

She gained prominence hosting ’The Morning Drive’ on Rhythm 93.7 FM and later launched her widely followed YouTube vlog series, ‘Toke Moments’.

In 2016, she penned her memoir ‘ Becoming’, which became a best-seller and solidified her as a leading voice in African media.