As Nigeria gears up for the 2027 general elections, the Africana League, a civic organisation, has launched a reality show to boost political awareness and youth engagement in governance.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Africana League announced that the “Nigeria House of Commons” show will premiere on YouTube on 30 July.

The show will run for thirteen episodes, with contestants taking on the role of legislators representing Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Contestants will be divided into two fictional yet ideologically distinct political parties.

The show will simulate parliamentary proceedings each week, including the drafting of motions, policy debates, caucus discussions, and live voting sessions.

In addition, the audience will actively participate in the democratic process by engaging in real-time voting, polls, and discussions via the official platform.

Mission

Glory Ukwenga, the founder and executive director of the Africana League, said the show aims to educate youths about governance.

She noted that the organisation leverages entertainment to enhance political literacy, inspire and train emerging leaders, and promote a new generation of patriotic and competent young Nigerians.

She added that the show blends the framework of parliamentary democracy with the vibrancy of youth-led media, seeking to demystify governance and challenge the entrenched dominance of the political elite in Nigeria.

“We are excited to launch a TV show that gives young Nigerians a firsthand look at the lawmaking process in Nigeria.

“As an organisation committed to educating youths on politics and governance, we created this show to empower them and to dismantle the myths around access to political participation”, Ukwenga noted.

Additionally, Ms Ukwenga stated that the show is not merely a reality programme but a platform for civic education, youth advocacy, and reimagining the nation’s political future.

She also encouraged viewers to subscribe to the platform before the show and to register on the voting portal to support their favourite participants weekly.