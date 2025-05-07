Veteran Nollywood actor and comedian Okechukwu Anthony, Okey Bakassi, has revealed why he accepted the position of traditional ruler of the Umuihuocha Autonomous Community in Imo State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported his appointment on 28 April, 2025.

He is assuming the title of His Royal Highness Eze Okechukwu Onyegbule, the Okwe II of Umuihuocha Obohia Autonomous Community.

On Monday, at a special presentation ceremony commemorating the commencement of his reign as the king of Umuihuocha, the comedian-turned-traditional ruler spoke about his new role.

He said: “We pride ourselves as a community that resolves disputes, the anger of a brother does not get to the bone.

“If you look here, you will see that I came with my brother who went through the challenge to see the community and support, this is how Umuihuocha used to do things.”

Reeling his promises to the people of Umuihuocha, Okey Bakakasi assured them there will be peace in his reign as the king of Umuihuocha. He said, “Umuihuocha are peaceful people, I won’t bring anything that will cause problems or calamity in this place (Umuihuocha). The promise I give to the people of Umuihuocha.”

In the community statement to affirm his kingship, it was revealed that Okey Bakkasi enjoyed the overwhelming support of all the segments of the Umuihuocha people from the five villages and the titled men and women.

“We pledge our loyalty and support to him, at all times, as his mandate is that of the entire Umuihuocha by our constitution,” the statement read.

Other celebrities holding traditional titles in Nigeria

Okey Bakkasi is now officially on the list of Nigerian celebrities holding traditional titles and chieftaincy.

Other celebrities holding traditional titles include, but are not limited to, Tuface Idibia, Tafidan Kudendan of Kudendan Chiefdom, Genevieve Nnaji with the title of Eze Ada 1 of Amuzu Nweafor in Mbaise, Imo state, Oge Okoye, Igolo Nwanyi 1 of Amoli kingdom in Enugu State and Ini Edo, who was conferred alongside Patience Ozokwor with the title of Ada Eji Eje Mba 1 of Ngwo from the people of her town in Enugu State.

Similarly, D’Banj holds a traditional title as Enyi Ka Nwanee Amuzi in Amuzi Obowoland of Imo State.

This list also extends to veteran actor and lawyer Kanayo O. Kanayo, who was conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Ihe Mbaise Ji Ka Mba’ in his hometown of Mbaise, Imo state, and Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, who also won the traditional title Ikuku of Amumara town, Mbaise, Imo state.

