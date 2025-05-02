The highly anticipated GTCO Food & Drink Festival has officially kicked off in Lagos, bringing together an exciting lineup of 11 celebrity chefs and 204 diverse vendors.

Held at the GTCentre in Victoria Island, the three-day culinary spectacle promises rich flavours, masterclasses, family-friendly experiences, and a vibrant celebration of Nigeria’s dynamic food culture.

The food and drink festival is a multi-day annual culinary event sponsored by GTCOB. The maiden edition of the festival was held over two days in 2016.

This year’s festival, scheduled to take place from 2–4 May at the GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, will feature complimentary retail stalls for over 204 food businesses.

The stalls will showcase our culinary heritage’s rich diversity and creativity, from traditional Nigerian dishes and regional specialities to contemporary fusion cuisines, savoury snacks, refreshing beverages, and indulgent gourmet desserts.

In addition, the festival will host masterclasses led by world-class chefs, offer a wide array of street food, and include a dedicated children’s play area, all with free entry.

Themed ‘A Shared Experience,’ this year’s edition aims to foster meaningful connections between buyers and sellers in the food and beverage industry in Nigeria and beyond.

Celebrity chefs

The eleven internationally renowned chefs and culinary experts, who will share practical insights, signature recipes, and techniques across diverse cuisines, have been unveiled.

Gabriel Rodriguez, Hiroo Nagahara, Thomas Zacharias, Daniel Galmiche, Lorenzo Cogo, Lasheeda Perry, Hardette Harris, Tamra Patterson, Tilewa Odedina, Shalamar Lane, and Cristian Duhalde each bring their unique culinary expertise to the festival.

Mr Nagahara, a Japanese chef, will be joined by Mr Rodriguez, a Mexican chef; French chef Daniel Galmiche; dessert chef Lasheeda Perry; North Louisiana chef Hardette Harris; and pitmaster Shalamar Lane for masterclasses on 4 May.

Indian chef Zacharias, Italian chef Cogo, Creole chef Patterson and nutrition chef Odedina will hold their sessions on Saturday, while pizzaiolo Duhalde is scheduled for Friday.

Speaking about this year’s festival edition, the Group CEO of GTCO, Segun Agbaje, emphasised that the festival reflects the bank’s unwavering commitment to supporting local enterprises, a cause that all attendees can rally behind.

He added that the festival will serve as a celebration of Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity and vibrant entrepreneurial spirit.

