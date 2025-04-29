Legendary juju musician Sunday Adegeye, known as King Sunny Ade (KSA), has responded to widespread rumours of his alleged abduction.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Damilola Esther, one of the 78-year-old musician’s children, raised concerns about his whereabouts on Monday night.

Damilola, in a series of Instagram posts, alleged that her stepbrother, Dayo, held KSA against his will and exploited him financially.

However, Emperor, one of KSA’s sons, refuted the claims in an interview with this newspaper on Tuesday morning.

Dismissing the rumours, KSA, widely regarded as one of the first ‘African pop musicians’ to achieve international acclaim, confirmed his safety in a viral video obtained by this newspaper and denied any abduction.

Speaking inside a car, the Ondo-born singer reassured fans that he was in good health and clarified that he only took some time off to rest.

He said: “Glory to the Almighty Father in heaven. People are more important than clothes; people are the honourary clothes I wear to cover myself. I thank God and all my people around the world. My children said they wanted to see me, and everyone wanted to see me.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“During the few days I took to rest, people started saying they hadn’t seen me. I thank God that I didn’t go anywhere, I wasn’t kidnapped, and I didn’t kidnap myself either. I must thank my fans worldwide because people have been calling me non-stop for the past seventy-something hours.”

Business

Furthermore, the ‘Juju Music hitmaker expressed his gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their concern regarding his whereabouts.

The former chairman of the Board at the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria affirmed that he had been attending to his business affairs,

“Right now, I’m on my way to a show. I was at a show last Saturday in Lekki, Lagos State, so I’m surprised people are saying I was kidnapped. I wasn’t kidnapped. I thank Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu, and everyone for their concern”, said KSA, who was described in ‘The New York Times’ as ‘one of the world’s great band leaders.’

Legal action

Moreover, the ‘Synchro System’ crooner issued a statement on his Instagram page, warning bloggers against spreading false information about him.

He threatened to take legal action against any blogger found tarnishing his reputation with fake or doctored content.

He wrote, “I, Dr Sunday Adeniyi-Adegeye MFR, also known as King Sunny Ade, is alive and well. The falsehood about my disappearance or being missing by Damilola Esther Adeniyi-Adegeye and her cohorts is entirely false. I am alive and well and grateful for the love and support of my fans. Thanks for your concern.

“It’s essential to address the falsehood and fabricated news by Damilola Esther Adeniyi Adegeye and her associates and to assure the general public and loved ones that I am alive and safe. Lastly, I utilise this medium to admonish the blogger(s) responsible for this mischievous act alongside those that take undue privileges to trample on my hard-earned reputation and image to desist forthwith otherwise be prepared to face the wrath of the law.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

