Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai launched a personal account on TikTok days after resigning from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a video announcement on Wednesday, Mr El-Rufai stated that he created the TikTok page to engage with Nigerians on political matters and the activities of his new party. He invited users to interact with him through videos and discussions.

“This is my only official TikTok page. Please join me for videos, comments, conversations on Nigerian politics, and the activities of our new party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Welcome on board,” the politician said.

Mr El-Rufai’s entry into TikTok has gained rapid traction. His announcement video has also recorded 1.9 million views and more than 34,000 user engagements.

Further PREMIUM TIMES checks show that the former Federal Capital Territory minister’s follower count currently stands at 223,000, with 259,000 profile likes as of press time.

In his TikTok bio, the former governor described himself as an “accidental public servant, certified ruffler of feathers, and deliberate SDP member.”

His presence on the platform marks a rare move among Nigerian politicians, many of whom have yet to embrace video-sharing social media for direct engagement.

Party fallout

Mr El-Rufai’s debut on TikTok comes after his public departure from the APC. He cited disillusionment with the party’s leadership and direction.

He resigned on Monday, declaring that the APC had strayed from its founding principles. “I did not leave the party; the party left me,” he stated.

Expressing frustration over the state of affairs, he accused the party of abandoning the values that once defined it.

“The APC has abandoned the principles that led to its establishment. It has abandoned the community,” he alleged. “Everyone is doing their own thing. Everyone is looking for money. The government has become a business government.”

Following his resignation, Mr El-Rufai urged his supporters to join the SDP and called on other opposition leaders to unite in challenging the APC in future elections.

With his new TikTok presence, Mr El-Rufai appears to be tapping into the power of digital engagement as he navigates his next political chapter.

