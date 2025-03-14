After a decade-long break, Supermom, the acclaimed reality television show produced by Sola Fajobi’s Digital Interactive Media (DIM), will return in 2025.

Renowned for celebrating the resilience and sacrifices of mothers across Nigeria, including those of famous Nigerian celebrities, Supermom has remained a fan favourite.

In a recent media chat with journalists, Mr Fajobi, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer, confirmed the show’s much-anticipated comeback.

“We have created several reality shows, including Next Movie Star and D8, but the one that viewers and industry stakeholders have consistently asked us to revive is Supermom,” Mr Fajobi said.

“The reason isn’t far-fetched—Supermom is deeply fulfilling because it honours mothers in a way that resonates with everyone.”

Show’s essence

The reality TV show CEO explained that motherhood isn’t just about giving birth but also includes stepmothers and adoptive mothers. It’s genuinely about nurturing and guiding a child with love—the core message of ‘Supermom’ and why it’s returning.

Mr Fajobi stated, “Many people assume that a mother is a woman who gives birth, but motherhood comes in different forms. There are birth mothers, stepmothers, and adoptive mothers. A true mother nurtures, shelters, and guides a child with patience and virtue. She provides unwavering love, protection, and emotional support, regardless of biological ties. This is the core message of Supermom and why we are bringing it back.”

2025 edition

Similarly, Abidemi Alli-Balogun, the Supermom’s brand manager, assured fans that the 2025 edition will return in grand style.

According to her, this season’s winner will receive a brand-new house, while the first runner-up will be awarded a brand-new car. The second runner-up will take home a substantial cash prize.

The show’s brand manager also revealed that several top local and international brands have already shown interest in sponsoring the show and that preparations are well underway, with the crew actively working on different locations.

Mr Fajobi added that the show will be broadcast on at least 50 television stations across Nigeria every weekend and is scheduled to premiere in the coming quarter of the year.

The Supermom TV show debuted in 2010 to recognise African mothers for their dedication. It became popular for sharing real-life stories of struggles and resilience, later expanding to include stepmothers, adoptive mothers, and fathers in motherly roles.

The first two seasons focused on everyday mothers. Season 3 introduced a celebrity edition, where public figures shared personal stories about their mothers. Season 4, ‘Heart of Gold Edition,’ honoured women who cared for children not biologically theirs, such as orphanage founders. Season 5, ‘My Dad, My Supermom,’ featured fathers who took on both parenting roles.

The show also launched in Ghana and allowed viewers to share personal stories. Beyond entertainment, Supermom highlighted the vital role of mothers and caregivers in society.

