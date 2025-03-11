American R&B star Ne-Yo has publicly introduced his four girlfriends, confirming his polyamorous relationship in a viral social media post.

Polyamory is the practice of having multiple romantic or sexual relationships with the full knowledge and consent of all parties involved.

The Grammy-winning artiste, known for hits like So Sick and Miss Independent, shared the announcement on his official Instagram page on Sunday. He posted a video of four women and confirmed they are all part of his romantic life.

“Since the world is so intrigued, I guess I should introduce my loves properly,” he wrote, referring to them as “My Pyramid” and listing their names and Instagram handles: @Cristina aka PB, @Arielle (Twin Flame), @Moneii (Phoenix Feather), and @BRI aka SLS.

“Say something nice or move on with your life. We are happy over here,” Mr Ne-Yo added.

His revelation comes two years after a publicised divorce from Crystal Renay, who accused him of infidelity. At the time, Ms Renay claimed Mr Ne-Yo fathered a child with another woman, leading to their split.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane,” Mrs Renay wrote on Instagram at the time, according to The Independent. “The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t.

“I gained three beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” she added. “I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve, then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart. I wish him nothing but the best.”

But Mr Ne-Yo responded to her comment with congratulations.

Mixed reactions

Mr Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Smith, ignited a flurry of reactions on social media with his announcement, drawing fans’ support, criticism, and intrigue.

Some praised the singer’s openness, while others questioned the relationship dynamics.

One user, @ella_gee, wrote, “The world isn’t that intrigued. YOU keep putting it in our faces. NOBODY cares that much. Just put that pen to work. That’s all we want from you, the MUSIC, sir!”

Another user, @vanillachild39, requested, “We Need a Reality show! | I want to see how these girls get along daily.”

However, @_b_michelle said she thought a pyramid had three sides. She suggested that it should have been a square.

But @ jah423_ described the ladies as “Girls with low self-esteem.”

Another fan, @jimalita, said the act should be normalised.

Also, @- leolathelibra said, “Y’all hated the man when he cheated. Y all hate the man, not that he’s not 938 @ ® proof that his happiness doesn’t veins to anyone but HIM.”

@ hertz, 13h said, “King shit! Little do these girls comment in these comments if they’re either knowingly or unknowingly sharing a man. All don’t like most men!! There is a reason 80% of female DNA has passed down, but only about 30% of male DNA has been passed down!! Yall is designed to share the BEST man!!,” he added.

Not the first time

Mr Ne-Yo is not the first high-profile artiste to discuss being in multiple relationships.

In November 2023, fellow R&B singer Chris Brown admitted during a livestream that he was also involved in “multiple” relationships.

When asked how he managed them, Mr Brown responded, “Just keep it 100. Just be honest.”

As discussions around non-traditional relationships continue to gain traction, Mr Ne-Yo’s openness has once again put polyamory in the spotlight, fueling debates on personal freedom, love, and modern dating dynamics.

