Wunmi Aloba, the widow of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has publicly accused her father-in-law’s attorney, Ayodele Famuyiwa, of issuing threats against her and her two-year-old son, Liam.

Since Mohbad’s death on 12 September 2023, Wunmi has faced relentless public scrutiny, criticism, and allegations from her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba. The paternity of Liam remains a contentious issue, with Mohbad’s father repeatedly demanding a DNA test before agreeing to bury his son.

Wunmi, however, insists she has been ready for the test since 2023, accusing her father-in-law of deliberately stalling the process.

After maintaining relative silence, Wunmi has recently begun speaking up through social media and media rounds. On Tuesday, Wunmi alleged in an Instagram post that Mr Famuyiwa, whom she identified as Mr Aloba’s adopted brother and legal representative based in the United States, had made direct threats against her son.

The mother of one stated, “Ayodele Famuyiwa has threatened to take Liam out of the way. He is my father-in-law’s power of attorney. Anyone who knows the authorities I can tag in the United States should text me. He (Famuyiwa) threatened to harm us tonight on his TikTok show, and my father-in-law was on that live, listening.

“I have so many of his threatening videos on my phone. If anything happens to me or Liam, hold Famuyiwa responsible. He is presently on TikTok Live. He is my father-in-law’s adopted brother and lives in the US.”

In addition to these allegations, Wunmi revealed that she had been subjected to online bullying for over 15 months and shared Mr Famuyiwa’s pictures. She accused him of attempting to prevent her son, Liam, from inheriting Mohbad’s royalties.

“You are on a TikTok platform openly threatening to harm me and my child. You have repeatedly sworn that over your dead body would Liam inherit his father’s royalties,” she wrote.

As of the time of this report, Mr Famuyiwa has not publicly responded to Wunmi’s allegations. PREMIUM TIMES checks could not find a TikTok account name that profiles him, but he is active on Facebook under his real name.

DNA saga, burial

On Thursday, this newspaper reported that Mr Aloba, again, demanded a DNA test for his grandson Liam and vowed to sue Wunmi, regardless of the outcome.

However, Wunmi, in her post, accused her father-in-law of using the DNA dispute as a tactic to delay Mohbad’s burial. She said she was ready for the test since 2023 but stayed silent out of fear and urged Nigerians to help ensure Mohbad’s burial.

“Nigerians, please help me beg my father-in-law to do the DNA test, if not for anything but for the sake of Mohbad. I’ve been ready since 2023, but I didn’t dare to speak up because of how he has used the media to attack my son and me. Liam doesn’t deserve to go through this,” she pleaded.

“He knows that once the DNA is done, he will have no choice but to bury my husband. And to those asking why I am just speaking up now, it took everything in me to get to this point.

“Seventeen months of relentless bullying—the strength I have gathered isn’t easy to rebuild. My husband deserves to rest. There’s no genuine reason why he is still at the morgue,” Wunmi noted.

In a recent “Say No to Widow Abuse and Victimisation” post, Wunmi alleged that the same tactics used against her late husband are now being used on her, claiming that her father-in-law was bribed and expressing fears for her and her son’s safety.

Background

After Mohbad’s death, his father claimed the singer had doubts about Liam’s paternity and called for the coroner’s inquest to be reopened, citing new evidence. He also accused Wunmi of giving their son’s placenta to another man instead of him or Mohbad.

The widow dismissed these claims, arguing that Mr Aloba is mainly after his late son’s assets. She agreed to a DNA test but said the process had been delayed due to disputes over the choice of medical facility, accusing the singer’s father of rejecting her suggested options.

He denied this, saying he never met the nurse involved in Mohbad’s treatment. Amid the controversy, Wunmi raised concerns for her and her son’s safety, alleging threats linked to the paternity dispute. The mother of one insisted the DNA test was to correct false narratives, not to convince Mr Aloba. Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has since petitioned the Lagos State Police over the alleged threats.

