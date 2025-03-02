Regina Daniels returns to Instagram, drops Ned Nwoko’s name, photos

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels returned to Instagram after over a week of absence, sparking reactions from netizens. Her disappearance from the platform coincided with rumours about actress Chika Ike’s pregnancy, allegedly linked to Regina’s husband, Ned Nwoko, which they both vehemently denied.

Upon her return, Regina posted a sultry video in a white dress, accompanied by PSquare’s song ‘Game Over,’ declaring herself “young and accomplished.” Fans quickly noticed changes on her Instagram page, including the removal of pinned photos with Ned Nwoko and the exclusion of his name from her bio. Instead, she updated her profile name to “Regina Daniels Nnaemeka Favour,” further fuelling speculation about her marriage. Her return and the subtle alterations to her page have since stirred conversations online.

Sophia Egbueje flaunts Lamborghini amid Burna saga

Lagos-based socialite Sophia Egbueje responded to her critics in style by taking delivery of her Lamborghini amid controversy involving Burna Boy. The socialite, embroiled in a voice note leak, alleged that the Afrobeats star requested bedroom favours in exchange for the luxury car, sparking backlash from celebrities and fans.

However, in a video shared on her Instagram story, she showcased the vehicle’s arrival, clarifying that she bought it herself. She affectionately referred to the Lamborghini as her “baby,” seemingly shutting down naysayers. Burna Boy, also dragged into the saga, responded, ‘Is it because I didn’t buy you a Lambo—you’re making a fuss? The drama has since continued to fuel conversations online, with supporters on both sides weighing in.

Why Yomi Fabiyi hates me – Wunmi Aloba

Wunmi Aloba, the widow of the late singer Mohbad, accused actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi of exploiting her husband’s death for personal gain. In an interview on Arise Television, the mother of one claimed Mr Fabiyi has raised over ₦10 million by spreading false narratives, particularly by misrepresenting a three-second video as evidence of a fight between her and Mohbad before his death. “He (Fabiyi) is such a misogynistic person. Like he hated women. He has labelled me a murderer and my son a bastard. He hates me so much, and I didn’t do anything to him. I pity the women in his life,” she said.

Mr Fabiyi has been actively pushing for justice in Mohbad’s case and has accused Wunmi of being involved in his death. He claimed Mohbad’s younger brother, Adura Aloba, once tried to sell him a video for ₦3 million, which allegedly showed a violent altercation between Mohbad and Wunmi. Fabiyi has also alleged that Wunmi pushed Mohbad down a staircase, leading to his fatal injuries. Wunmi and Adura have denied these claims, with Wunmi accusing Fabiyi of inciting hatred against her.

Ehi Ogbebor, Caroline Hutchings fight messy online

The feud between actress Caroline Hutchings and interior designer Ehi Ogbebor began after Caroline claimed on ‘Real Housewives of Lagos that she disliked Ehi and accused her of sabotage. Ehi responded on Instagram, calling Caroline a “failed trophy wife” and questioning her mental health. She also revealed that she once let Caroline use her house for a movie shoot, which she felt went unappreciated.

Ehi shared friendly chats between them, implying that Caroline had previously tried to befriend her, contradicting her public claims. Caroline returned, accusing Ehi of being a “home wrecker” and claiming she was involved with married clients. The online exchange quickly turned personal, with both women hurling insults and making damaging allegations against each other. Their feud gained attention on social media, with fans taking sides.

2Baba Saga: Teebillz apologises to Toke Makinwa

Nigerian music executive Teebillz publicly apologised to media personality Toke Makinwa for his past remarks. In an Instagram post, he admitted to acting out of character due to his deep admiration for 2Face and Annie Idibia, saying, “I jumped the gun and goofed… My action was based on expired knowledge and lack of understanding.” He expressed hope that Toke would forgive his misjudgment.

Teebillz also invited her for a private discussion, admitting, “My action was exactly what I accused you of.” He stressed the importance of setting a good example for his son, Jamil, adding, “Jamil can’t find out I disrespected one of his favourite aunties.” His apology comes weeks after criticising Makinwa for commenting on 2Face and Annie Idibia’s marital issues.

Massive crowd turnout for Nathaniel Bassey’s Lagos Halleluyah Challenge

Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge festival was held at Onikan Stadium in Lagos on Friday and drew thousands of worshippers for a night of intense prayer and worship. The event featured powerful ministrations from notable Christian figures, including gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan, Apostle Joshua Selman, Victoria Orenze, William McDowell, Chimdi Ochei, David Dam, and Mr & Mrs Revelation. Videos of these ministers arriving in Lagos for the event surfaced on social media in the days leading up to the festival.

The Hallelujah Challenge had been a trending topic throughout February, with one standout moment involving TikTok star Peller, who spoke about a prophecy Nathaniel Bassey made during the midnight prayer and worship sessions. According to an update on the Hallelujah Challenge website, this year’s edition was described as a night of extraordinary spiritual upliftment, leaving attendees deeply moved by the experience.

Brook Bailey shuts critics, denies breakup with Timaya

Singer Timaya and his American girlfriend Brooke Bailey sparked breakup rumours after she unfollowed him on Instagram. However, Bailey seemed to dismiss the speculation by posting a photo of them holding hands at the airport, hinting that their relationship is still intact. She also shared another picture featuring a Timaya song, suggesting that all is well between them.

While neither Timaya nor Bailey has addressed the rumours, her recent posts indicate that there may be no trouble in their relationship. Meanwhile, Bailey’s Instagram shows she has removed some photos of Timaya, and Timaya himself is not following anyone on the platform.

Actress Enado Odigie Tola Odunsi tied the knot

Nollywood actress Enado Odigie and filmmaker Tola Odunsi officially tied the knot in a cosy ceremony surrounded by close family, friends, and colleagues. The private civil wedding, held on Thursday, was attended by stars like Bisola Aiyeola, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Rahma Sadau, BBNaija’s Sheggz, chef Hilda Baci, and singer Timi Dakolo, who performed at the celebration.

In videos from the event, Enado looked stunning in a white spaghetti-strap dress as she exchanged vows with Tola, who was dressed in a stylish brown suit. A heartwarming clip captured the newlyweds sharing a kiss, while another showed Enado happily flaunting her wedding ring.

Otedola hosts Wizkid, Burna Boy

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola hosted Nigerian music superstars Wizkid and Burna Boy at his residence, sharing moments from their gathering on social media. The photos captured a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, with Mr Otedola seated next to Wizkid while Burna Boy stood nearby alongside an unnamed guest.

Expressing his appreciation, Mr Otedola described it as a privilege to host the Afrobeats icons. He acknowledged their global influence, writing, “A true privilege to host some of our biggest music icons. It is always inspiring to share ideas and celebrate the global movement that is Afrobeats… F.Ote.

A true privilege to host some of our biggest music icons @wizkidayo @burnaboy at my Lagos home. Always inspiring to share ideas and celebrate the global movement that is Afrobeats …F.Ote pic.twitter.com/KUhKq5mL2t — Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) February 26, 2025

Egungun of Lagos vs Klintoncod

Nigerian comedian Klinton Cod criticised content creator Egungun of Lagos for posting inappropriate content on social media, suggesting it belonged on adult platforms like OnlyFans. He accused Egungun of corrupting young minds and disrespecting women, stating, “You contaminate the minds of young boys, you reduce the way women are meant to be seen, and you diminish the act of being a woman.”

This is for Egugun or whatever they call him, if we must go after bloggers, we may aswell go for people complimenting them. pic.twitter.com/Y1kIWvVU4R — KlintonCod (@klintoncod) February 19, 2025

The comedian’s comments sparked a heated online debate, with some supporting his stance while others defended Egungun. Egungun defended his content and criticised Klinton Cod for dragging his wife into the argument. He also argued that his team included well-educated individuals, challenging claims that his content lacked substance.

Influencer Egungun laughs out loud over Klintoncod’s latest accusation. pic.twitter.com/Fj6RJyGB8Q — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) February 26, 2025

Odumodu Blvck ‘reused’ car incident photo sparks reactions

Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck shared images on his social media platforms depicting a severely damaged vehicle and himself in a hospital bed, leading many fans to believe he had recently survived a serious car accident. He captioned the photos: “Survived. The machine must arrive in one piece. It is a must. The machine is coming.”

THE MACHINE MUST ARRIVE IN 1 PIECE IT IS A MUST. THE MACHINE IS COMING. pic.twitter.com/6gWkh0k0qu — INDUSTRY MACHINE ⚙️ (@Odumodublvck_) February 25, 2025

However, it was later clarified that these images were from a previous accident in 2023, and Odumodu Blvck reposted them to reflect on his experience. The revelation drew varied reactions; some were relieved he wasn’t in a new accident, while others felt misled and criticised him for the stunt.

THESE ARE OLD PICTURES. PLEASE DO YOUR RESEARCH ❤️ AND ARE AT DIFFERENT TIMES. https://t.co/PueWRWGwXi — INDUSTRY MACHINE ⚙️ (@Odumodublvck_) February 25, 2025

Sabinus calls out blogger for fake news

Nigerian comedian and content creator, Sabinus, raised concerns over the increasing trend of bloggers spreading false information for attention. He shared a private chat with a blogger who begged for forgiveness after posting damaging news about him, admitting it was meant as “cruise” and not to cause harm. The blogger, who claimed to be a fan, explained that he was trying to raise money for content creation and promised to support Sabinus’ work by attending his shows.

Reacting via Facebook, Sabinus condemned the alarming rate at which bloggers defame individuals for clout. He called for accountability, stressing the need for evidence before making claims. “The rate at which bloggers condemn, tarnish, and blackmail people for attention is highly alarming… it’s high time it stopped!!!” he wrote, urging bloggers to back their reports with proof such as videos, pictures, or voice notes.

How my abusive marriage broke, turned me to an alcoholic– Ayo Adesanya

Veteran Nollywood actress Ayo Adesanya revealed that the abuse she endured in her failed marriage led her to alcoholism. In an interview with media personnnnnnality Chude Jideonwo, she recounted how her ex-husband stopped her from acting and even threatened her with a knife.

Adesanya disclosed that she suffered abuse for 10 years but stayed due to the fear of being judged for not keeping a man. “I was so depressed. He beat me so much that I became an alcoholic,” she admitted, adding that her ex-husband assaulted her whenever he saw her.

Ini Edo mourns father’s death

Nollywood actress Ini Edo announced the passing of her father, describing him as her greatest cheerleader and first love. Sharing the heartbreaking news on Instagram, she wrote, “This post has been the hardest to make… I have lost my greatest cheerleader… My Beloved Father, My first Love… The Heavens have gained an Angel.”

Expressing her sorrow, she added, “You will forever remain in my heart. Rest on, King.” Fans and colleagues have since flooded her comment section with messages of condolence, offering prayers and support during her time of grief.

My followers are reducing – Kanayo cries out

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo called out Meta, the parent company of Instagram, over a decline in his follower count. The actor expressed concern that his Instagram following, which was around 2.2 to 2.3 million, had dropped to 1.9 million over the past several months without any increase.

“It is that my followership has not added up to one thousand for seven to eight months?” he questioned in a video message. Kanayo described the situation as unfair, adding, “We are using a platform that we have no control over, and the way they are treating us is very bad.” He urged Instagram to recognise content creators, stressing that their contributions benefit the platform as much as it benefits them.

2Baba’s new look with Natasha ignites concerns online

Nigerian music legend 2Baba stirred reactions after a recent picture of him with Edo lawmaker, his new lover, Natasha Osawaru, surfaced online. The singer was spotted reportedly in Abuja alongside Natasha and another woman, sparking concerns among fans, especially with the ongoing drama surrounding his marriage. His mother, Mrs Rose Idibia, had earlier expressed disapproval of his new relationship since his divorce from Annie Idibia is yet to be finalised.

The situation escalated after reports claimed 2Baba’s family filed a petition with the DSS, stating he had gone missing. His appearance in the viral photo, along with his outfit, has further fueled speculation of his well-being, with many sharing their opinions online.

Fela always had white women around when I was growing up – Seun Kuti

Afrobeat singer and activist Seun Kuti has shared insights into his upbringing with his legendary father, Fela Kuti. In a recent Instagram live session, he revealed that Fela often had white women living in their household alongside his black companions. Despite their presence, Fela remained deeply rooted in his culture, influencing those around him rather than adapting to their ways.

Seun also reflected on his privileged childhood, likening being Fela’s son to winning a lottery. He described his late father as his best friend, recalling fond memories of their time together. The singer humorously admitted that he was so pampered growing up that he never had to do laundry and still doesn’t know how to wash clothes.

“Fela always had white women too with the black ones” – Seun Kuti pic.twitter.com/TxcAff6lsR — @ (@OneJoblessBoy) February 25, 2025

Angie Stone is dead

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone has died at the age of 63 following a car accident in Alabama, her daughter, Diamond Stone, confirmed. In a Facebook post, Diamond wrote, “My mommy is gone.” Reports indicate that Stone was fatally injured when the van she was travelling in overturned early on Saturday after a performance. Musician Guy Todd Williams, also known as Rahiem of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, revealed that Stone was in the vehicle with about nine other passengers and was the only fatality.

Stone, known for hits like No More Rain (In This Cloud) and Wish I Didn’t Miss You, was a three-time Grammy nominee. She began her career in the 1970s as part of the pioneering female hip-hop trio The Sequence, best known for their hit Funk You Up. Beyond music, she also appeared in films such as The Hot Chick (2002) and The Fighting Temptations (2003).

