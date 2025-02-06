Opara Macdonald, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leuven Empire Hotel and Suites in Ejigbo, Lagos, arrested by the Zone 2 Police Command on an allegation of sodomising a 16-year-old boy, has broken his silence.

Mr Macdonald was paraded at the Command Headquarters in Onikan, Lagos on Wednesday.

While parading the hotelier, police spokesperson Umma Ayuba stated that he was arrested following a petition dated 23 January, which was submitted by the victim’s father to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Adegoke Fayoade.

Mr Macdonald, during an interview with TVC on Thursday, admitted to his alleged offences.

He said: “I swear in my life that all I had with him was sex, and I never used him for any ritual. I swear on the graves of my parents and in the name of my children that I did nothing ritualistic. If I had done anything for ritual, may God take my life and the lives of my descendants. I’m telling the truth. I didn’t take him to a shrine, didn’t take his picture, nor did I make any oath or perform any ritual against this boy. My money is clean.

“The only thing I did was have sex with him twice. I will provide this information in a statement, affirming that I am not saying this under duress. I am making an honest confession that I never used anyone for money rituals and will never do so. I have never visited a native doctor, and I will never do so until the end of my days. The sex took place in my house, No. 4B, Oshoba Street, Akowonjo-Egbeda, Lagos, not in my hotel. He told the police this during his explanation. I had sex with him anally, but I used a condom.”

Victim’s narration

Ms Ayuba added that the victim was initially scared to open up due to Mr Macdonald’s threats.

She added that the hotelier warned the 16-year-old boy that disclosing the incident would result in him losing his sanity.

Ms Ayuba stated that the boy confided in his mother after she reassured him that nothing would happen to him.

She said the boy detailed how the suspect had sexual intercourse with him.

“The victim narrated how the suspect had taken him from the hotel in his vehicle to his residence at No. 4B, Oshoba Street, Akowonjo-Egbeda, Lagos, where he was forcefully subjected to unlawful sexual acts.

“Following the incident, the suspect allegedly provided the victim with a bottle of Lucozade Boost and N5000 cash. Upon this revelation, the victim’s parents reported the matter to the Isheri-Osun Police Division,” Ms Ayuba said.

The police spokesperson stated that investigations were initiated, but Mr Macdonald refused to cooperate by declining to honour police invitations and instead attempted to manipulate the process.

According to her, the victim’s father escalated the matter to the Zone 2 Command Headquarters, and the hotelier was apprehended.

Confirmation

Ms Ayuba added that the victim underwent a medical examination at Mirabel Medical Centre to ascertain the veracity of the claims.

She said the medical report revealed that Mr Macdonald had carnal knowledge of the 16-year-old boy.

Ms Ayuba stated that the victim’s friend corroborated the allegations and confirmed that the suspect also attempted a similar act with him, which he resisted.

She explained that the victim is receiving medical care, and once the investigations are complete, the suspect will be charged in court.

She revealed that the suspect also lured five other teenagers to his hotel, where he sodomised them and warned the boys that they would die if they showed the incident to anyone.

