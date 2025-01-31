Controversial crossdresser Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye is in the news again, this time he has opened up about his first intimate experience.

During an Instagram Live session on Thursday, Bobrisky recounted the incident that led to his loss of virginity,

Recounting the experience, he said: “That night, we (Lamide and I) were waiting to see who would touch each other first. I was backing the wall, and she (Lamide) was facing me. I was shy because I didn’t know where to start or what to do. So, she started touching me and told me to look at her face. She continued touching me, and eventually, we did it (had carnal knowledge of each other).

“That’s the first and only time I was with a woman. And not even two or three months after the incident, which happened. On Valentine’s Day, she (Lamide) bought me a singlet, underwear, and a handout I needed for school as a Valentine’s gift. She then said, ‘Bobrisky, I’m pregnant,’ and I asked how she did it. I didn’t understand. I told her I was a very young boy, just entered the 200 level, and pleaded, ‘Please don’t spoil my life.’”

Pregnancy

Bobrisky further revealed that the incident—which he described as his first and last—resulted in pregnancy.

The crossdresser, who was in his 200 level when he and Lamide had carnal knowledge of each other, said that months later, she approached him with the news that she was pregnant with his child.

“She (Lamide) insisted she was pregnant, and I told her we had to find a solution because I was not ready. Then, she knew I was feminine, but not to the extent I am now. I don’t know; maybe she liked me because I was feminine, but I couldn’t figure it out—how could she date me, a 200-level student?

“She said she’d give birth to the child, that I was just talking nonsense, and that she’d report me. So, she brought out the female side of me, and I insulted her before going back to my hostel.”

Aftermath

The crossdresser added that after pleading with Lamide to find a ‘solution’ to the pregnancy and her refusal, he decided to deny the pregnancy.

Bobrisky further revealed that the denial led to him being attacked by the guys Lamide reported him to.

He said: “She went to report me to some guys, claiming that I dated her. When I was returning to my hostel from my faculty, some guys—about seven of them—stopped me and carried me away. They put me in a room and told me to kneel. I was crying, feeling doomed.

“That’s why she told me to kneel, and I did. I was looking around when they asked me if I knew this girl, and I said her name was Lamide. She’s very short and small. She told me there that she would deal with me for insulting her, and I told her to calm down.”

