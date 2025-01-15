Gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, apprehended in Agwan Sarki Orozo, Nasarawa State, on Sunday, for allegedly beheading his girlfriend, Salome Adaidu, has revealed his reasons for committing the act.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the state police spokesperson, Rahman Nansel, confirmed that Mr Ajayi confessed to the crime.

During his interrogation by community members, he disclosed that the rest of the victim’s body was at his residence.

Speaking during his parade alongside the alleged murder weapons, including a knife and machetes, in a video posted on Channels Television’s X page on Wednesday, the 29-year-old claimed he killed Salome, a 24-year-old youth corps member because they “could not be together all the time.”

Mr Ajayi, also involved in cryptocurrency trading, explained that Salome’s family was unaware of their complicated relationship, which he said was marked by infrequent meetings.

He said, “She’s a female friend, my girlfriend, and we have been dating for a year. I kill her because we don’t have each other all the time. I invited Salome to come around most of the time. We get to be together most of the time. We’ve had a lot of things going on. When she came to my house that day, we were vibing. We’re not vibing well because of one or two things.

“It’s not something I planned on. It happened on that day, and it happened. It’s not like I had a plan in mind. She was always cheating. She hid most of the things from me most of the time because I saw her phone. Most of the chat with the other guys. That’s what I saw on the phone. I don’t have any regrets. Life is reciprocal.”

The Kogi-born maintained that he expected Salome to understand his struggles and empathise with him, but instead, she chose to chat with other men.

He explained that he believed relationships should be reciprocal and that anyone intending to date someone must be willing to reciprocate feelings and efforts.

Mr Ajayi further stated that he had no regrets about killing Salome, insisting that they were incompatible.

How it happened

He narrated how he successfully killed her, saying, “What happened that day was very simple. I caught her cheating on me. And so I brought it to her awareness that she was cheating. She refused. She didn’t want to accept. Until I showed her the chat, I showed her what she did, she admitted. She told me she was sorry. It’s never going to happen again.

“That was what happened. After that, I told her to go into the bathroom. She went into the bathroom and started some things. Immediately, those things started, and I couldn’t take it lightly. I had to go into the room where I could get certain things that would happen. So I took the knife from the restroom. I went to her. She was laying her hand down. I held her neck, and I did what I had to do.”

Additionally, Mr Ajayi clarified that he was not arrested; instead, he voluntarily surrendered to the community members, who handed him over to the police.

“I would have done that if I didn’t want anybody to catch me. It’s straightforward. It’s not true. It’s simple, to be honest. I’m from Kogi State. I’ll be 30 this year in October. I have no regrets. I work at a cryptocurrency agency”, he said.

Justice

Esther Adaidu, the deceased’s sister, revealed that her family was unaware of Mr Ajayi’s relationship with her 24-year-old sister.

Expressing her grief, Esther condemned the brutal murder and dismemberment of her sister, demanding that justice be brought against Mr Ajayi.

“The deceased is my sister, my younger sister, and I feel terrible. Because I didn’t just lose a person. We didn’t just lose a person in my home. We lost a sister. My mom lost a daughter. He confirmed it to me when we picked him up from the police station before we brought him to this command.

“I was like, you are the person because I’m just seeing you for the first time apart from the social media pictures that have been flying. I was like you are the one that murdered my sister. He nodded and said yes. I was like you will tell us where we are going as to why you murdered my sister. He now nodded, ” Yes, he will, ” Salome’s sister added.

Furthermore, Esther emphasised her need to understand why Mr Ajayi murdered her sister.

In the family’s traditional values, Esther insisted that his siblings would not engage in relationships without the family’s knowledge.

While justice would not bring Salome back to life, she urged the police and relevant authorities to ensure the law was fully enforced.

She noted, “I had never seen him (Mr Ajayi) before until his pictures were shown to me on social media, and it was on Sunday that was the first time I ever saw his picture in my entire life. Sunday was the first time I saw him, and he claimed that he had been dating my sister for the past year and you’d be dating somebody’s daughter for one year,r and nobody in the home would even hear your name or know you. That’s absurd. I cannot even phantom it because it doesn’t happen in my family.

“It can happen in any other place, any other family, but in my family, that doesn’t happen because there is a certain way we were brought up, even just friends, not even sexual relationships or intimate relationships, just friends—everybody has to know your friends so that as you are going out we will know where you’re going to and when you are coming back and who to hold responsible if anything happens to you, but this so-called guy, we don’t know him. We’ve never seen him until we were called up to tell us that this guy murdered and dismembered our sister.”

Esther revealed that her sister, who was serving at Nicon Insurance, had just a few months left to complete her one-year mandatory service.

Family’s position

However, Salome’s uncle, Samson Adaidu, stated that the family’s position was clear—they demanded justice.

He stressed that Mr Ajayi had destroyed Salome, a young woman with a bright future ahead of her.

Mr Samson also alleged that during their visit to Mr Ajayi’s residence, they discovered a section of his room where he kept knives and other items.

He explained, “He (Mr Ajayi) had them there and used them to cut, cut, cut, and arrange.”

“Not only did he (Mr Ajayi) cut her (Salome) into pieces, he cut her body (Salome) into more than 50 pieces. And when you look at the whole thing, it appears that he prepared her body for consumption because he cut Salome’s body and left them in about six nylons. The murder scene is similar to a location where cows are being butchered and prepared for cooking. That is precisely what his room looked like.

“And when we went to his room, we discovered this was not his first time doing this thing. He’s a professional in this. There’s a big business. I saw some evidence that this (Salome) may not have been his first victim.”

Moreover, Mr Samson revealed that Mr Ajayi’s neighbours and community members called him a “ghost musician” when they visited his area.

“In his area, he was known to be a fraudster; he had deceived many churches to collect their money and run away. I discovered he’s a fraudster. He had done a lot of crime before landing in this business, which he is doing now. I suspect him to be a human parts trafficker because the way he prepared those bodies is not made for any other thing; it is made for consumption.”

Police speak

The Police Spokesperson, Mr Nansel, stated that the investigation is ongoing, and upon its conclusion, Mr Ajayi will be arraigned in court for prosecution.

“I want to assure the family and members of the public that we are calling on members of the public who might have any complaint against the suspect to come forward with their complaints, which will be investigated.

“I want to assure the family that this suspect will not be spared if found wanting. He added that he would be charged to court for prosecution, and we call on them to avail themselves whenever needed.” Mr Namsel earlier told this newspaper how the suspect was nabbed.

According to him, a motorcyclist transporting the singer from Akwanga Angbaku near Cajaah Estate in New Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, noticed blood dripping from the suspect’s luggage.

“Alarmed by the discovery, the motorcyclist raised an alarm, drawing the attention of a nearby crowd. An angry mob descended on the suspect, but the police, acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, swiftly intervened and rescued him from being lynched,’’ Mr Namsel said.

