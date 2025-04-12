Nigerian guitarist and music producer Ifiok Effanga, popularly known as Fiokee, has unveiled his latest single, “I Go Lie For You?” It is now available on all major streaming platforms.
The single, produced by Mr Fiokee in collaboration with award-winning producer Masterkraft, blends catchy rhythms with emotive lyrics.
In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the release showcased Mr Fiokee’s distinct sound and creative depth.
“I Go Lie For You?” is said to capture a powerful fusion of emotion and energy, underscoring Fiokee’s storytelling ability and musical craftsmanship.
“With this release, Fiokee continues to solidify his place as one of the most innovative artists and guitarists in the Nigerian music scene,” the statement added.
About Fiokee
Fiokee, born on 10 January 1982 in Akwa Ibom State, is a celebrated Nigerian guitarist and music producer.
He is also known for his unique blend of Afrobeat, highlife, and contemporary rhythms.
He released his debut album, MAN, in 2022. It has fourteen tracks.
The statement said that, over the years, he has worked with leading African artistes, earning recognition for shaping the modern sound of Nigerian music.
Stream “I Go Lie For You?” on all platforms.
