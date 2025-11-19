Nigerian-American artist Uzo Njoku has responded to the backlash surrounding her forthcoming exhibition, “An Owambe Exhibition,” scheduled to take place in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the event, set to run from November 23 to 24 January 2026, drew criticism from members of the Yoruba community, who accused the artist of attempting to undermine their cultural identity.

The critics alleged that Ms Njoku appropriated Yoruba cultural items, renamed them, and overlaid Igbo insignia on them.

They also petitioned the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, as well as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urging them to halt the exhibition.

Responding to the concerns, Ms Njoku, in a statement posted on her X page on Tuesday, stressed that her debut homecoming exhibition aligns with the principles of lawful artistic expression.

She maintained that she had no intention of disrespecting or misappropriating the cultural values in question.

According to her, the exhibition will feature nine new paintings and explore themes ranging from intergenerational conflict and queer identity to female beauty standards, childhood ambiguity, and spiritual resilience.

She wrote: “In light of recent communications and the subsequent public discourse regarding my exhibition titled ‘An Owambe Exhibition,’ I wish to issue the following formal clarification. My professional practice remains aligned with principles of lawful expression and ethical creative conduct.

“Accordingly, I reaffirm my recognition of the monarchy’s role in safeguarding Yoruba cultural heritage and acknowledge the concerns raised in connection with this matter. This statement is provided to address the issue conclusively and to ensure that the record reflects the absence of any intent to disrespect or misappropriate the cultural values at stake.”

Rationale

Ms Njoku added that she felt compelled to offer the clarification in recognition of the concerns raised by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, and other stakeholders across Yorubaland.

Sahara Reporters, in its 7 October publication, noted that Mr Akiolu described the exhibition as one that could provoke cultural unrest and misrepresent Yoruba traditions.

The paper further reported that Mr Akiolu urged the state Ministry of Tourism to review its policies on public cultural showcases to prevent similar incidents in future.

Acknowledging Mr Akiolu’s concerns, she said: “The statement is provided in the interest of procedural transparency and in acknowledgement of the concerns expressed by His Royal Majesty, Riwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Aluolu, the Oba of Lagos and other stakeholders within the Yoruba cultural sphere. The term “Owambe” was utilised exclusively as a descriptive framework to denote an environment conducive to communal gathering and artistic engagement.

“Its adoption was not intended, either explicitly or implicitly, to appropriate or infringe upon Yoruba cultural expressions, nor to contravene any customary or traditional sensitivities. To the extent that the title has been interpreted in a manner inconsistent with its intended artistic purpose, I extend my regret for any discomfort or perception of improperness arising from such interpretations.”

Ms Njoku added that the clarification was issued in acknowledgement of the importance that relevant cultural authorities attach to the matter.

“While the characterisation attached to the exhibition title diverges from my mental Creative rationale, this clarification is issued in recognition of the significance ascribed to the matter by relevant cultural authorities.”