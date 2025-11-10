Following the recent skirmish that erupted at its premises in Benin City last Sunday, the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) has postponed the preview events scheduled for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Arise News reports that on Sunday, the preview opening of MOWAA turned violent when armed thugs invaded the venue, disrupting proceedings and reportedly holding several foreign dignitaries hostage.

According to the report, eyewitnesses said the attackers, who claimed the museum “belonged to the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II,” stormed the site with weapons, forcing the event, a private exhibition for investors, artists, and diplomats, to a premature halt.

A trending video on social media shows guests, including foreign nationals, being evacuated by security agents amid visible chaos.

The report further states that among those trapped were the ambassadors of the European Union, Germany, and Denmark to Nigeria.

Postponement

In a statement on its Instagram page, MOWAA confirmed the incident, stating that the demonstrations appeared to stem from disputes between Edo State’s previous and current state administrations.

The statement said that although MOWAA was mentioned in the wider context of these grievances-alongside other development projects, the body is an independent, non-profit institution of which the former governor has no interest; financial or otherwise.

“As a precaution, all guests were safely escorted to secure locations and supported in continuing their travels to hotels, airports or other destinations in the city. The safety and well-being of our staff, visitors and partners remains our highest priority.

“We are working closely with local authorities to address the situation… There will be no preview events on Sunday 9 November, Monday 10 November and Tuesday 11 November,” the statement adds.

It further advised those who were planning to travel to Benin City for the MOWAA preview week to suspend their travel plans unless they have other essential reasons to be in the city.

Culture Minister reacts

In light of the development, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa has said that she has has briefed the Presidency.

In a statement, the Minister said that the issue is receiving attention at the highest levels of government.

“We are in active consultation with the Edo State Government, security agencies and all relevant stakeholders to establish a full understanding of the circumstances and to ensure an appropriate and proportionate response.

“The Constitution guarantees fundamental freedoms; it also requires that those freedoms be exercised responsibly. No right extends to the destruction or desecration of national cultural assets. We urge all parties to refrain from actions that escalate tensions,” she said.

De-escalating the situation

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Command has said that it has de-escalated the brewing tension and normalcy has been restored to the State.

A statement signed by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said that the police received credible intelligence regarding a planned protest aimed at disrupting the official launch of MOWAA.

In response, the Command made adequate security deployment to the venue to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

“The protesters were addressed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, thereby de-escalating the tension. Normalcy was immediately restored, while expatriates and other guests at the venue were safely evacuated to their respective hotels without any hitch.

“The Command assures the public that the situation is fully under control, and engagements are ongoing with relevant stakeholders to address any grievances through lawful and peaceful means,” the statement reads.

The Command further urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear, as adequate security measures have been put in place across the state.