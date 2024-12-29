FOR MARK NWAGWU

(Forever Chimes*)

Forever chimes

That guileless smile on your lips

Cordial like a cool, refreshing breeze

Forever chimes

Your laugher, clear and vigorous

Like the music of a friendly waterfall

Forever chimes

Catholic in their protean possibilities

Inclusive in their ecumenical span

Forever chimes

The plural capacity of your tent

Its wide and wondrous canvas

Forever chimes

The polyphony of its quests

The rousing rainbow of its dreams

Forever chimes

The Science of your being

The Being of your Science

Forever chimes

Of that double helix

At the crossroads of our biding essence

Forever chimes

Its spiral song, crimson chorus

And vital complexities

Forever chimes

The seeker’s relentless search

The microscope’s Eureka moments

Scientist, Poet, Scholar without Borders

The season rocks to the music of your Muse

Forever chimes….

*Title of one of Professor Nwagwu’s literary works

Niyi Osundare, one of Africa’s foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.

