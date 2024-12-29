FOR MARK NWAGWU
(Forever Chimes*)
Forever chimes
That guileless smile on your lips
Cordial like a cool, refreshing breeze
Forever chimes
Your laugher, clear and vigorous
Like the music of a friendly waterfall
Forever chimes
Catholic in their protean possibilities
Inclusive in their ecumenical span
Forever chimes
The plural capacity of your tent
Its wide and wondrous canvas
Forever chimes
The polyphony of its quests
The rousing rainbow of its dreams
Forever chimes
The Science of your being
The Being of your Science
Forever chimes
Of that double helix
At the crossroads of our biding essence
Forever chimes
Its spiral song, crimson chorus
And vital complexities
Forever chimes
The seeker’s relentless search
The microscope’s Eureka moments
Scientist, Poet, Scholar without Borders
The season rocks to the music of your Muse
Forever chimes….
*Title of one of Professor Nwagwu’s literary works
Niyi Osundare, one of Africa’s foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.
