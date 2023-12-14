A group, Ikere Development Forum (IDF), has condemned the armed robbery incident that took place in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Wednesday.

This newspaper reported that robbers, numbering over 20 and wearing masks, raided two banks in the town and carted away an unspecified amount of cash after killing three persons. Scores of people were also injured.

The incident disrupted social and economic activities in the community.

A statement signed by the forum’s president, Femi Ekundayo, on Thursday, condemned the slow response of security agencies, especially the police, to the robbery.

The group said it noted with sadness how the state and the federal governments left a whole local government area without any functional police station since arsonists burnt down the two divisional police stations in the town during the ENDSARS protest in 2020.

“We are sad that our beloved community was violently attacked by armed robbers on a day that has been tagged a Black Wednesday.

“This is the second time the peaceful community will be attacked by dare-devil robbers who came to rob commercial banks. A similar violent attack on banks happened in 2011 and left the town without banking activities for months. This new episode will cause social and economic setbacks for our people who will have to bear the pain of travelling to neighbouring communities for their banking transactions,” a part of the statement read.

The forum commiserated with the Ogoga of Ikere Kingdom, Adejimi Adu, and the entire community over the tragic occurrence.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji and Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun to immediately restore full security to Ikere community, fast track the rebuilding of the damaged police stations and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to justice.

“We call on the relevant security agencies to be alert to their responsibilities and ensure the protection of lives and property of our people in Ikere, the statement read.

The forum urged the people to remain calm, law-abiding, vigilant and support the security agencies in their bid to put an end to such occurrence in the community.

