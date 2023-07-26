A coalition of #EndSARS protesters and supporters has asked the Lagos State government to suspend the planned mass burial of 103 people who died during the October 2020 demonstrations against police brutality in the state.

The group, in a statement on Wednesday, said it was “horrified” about the planned mass burial of “103 protesters and civilians who tragically lost their lives in the October 2020 state-sponsored violence and murder at the Lekki Toll Gate, and the callous and insincere statement by the Lagos State.”

Back story

For several hours on Sunday, a leaked memo from the state government indicating that the service of a funeral home had been engaged at the cost of N61,285,000 to bury 103 bodies tagged “EndSars victims” circulated the internet.

The letter sparked outrage as many believed that the bodies prepared for mass burial were those of protesters killed by the Nigerian Army at the Lekki Tollgate on 20 October 2020 during the #ENDSARS protest.

However, the state government, through its ministry of health, confirmed the letter as true but described its “peddlers” as mischief makers.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Olusegun Ogboye, said none of the unclaimed bodies was from the Lekki area of the state, adding that they were recovered from other parts of the state in the violence that ensued during the demonstration.

Demands

The group, in its statement, made five demands.

“Suspend the planned mass burial of 103 bodies in TOS Funeral Services immediately,” the statement reads.

“Implement the recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry’s White Paper.

“Establish a one-month notice for citizens to access the 103 bodies in the hopes of identifying their loved ones.

“Conduct a DNA mapping of all 103 bodies using a reputable private organisation.

They also demand that the state government pay compensation and provide therapy for the trauma they have caused families over the last three years.

The group said the demands are made in light of the “current climate and disaffection amongst youths and Nigerians generally; the high cost of living, occasioned by the fuel price increase among others, and to ignite much needed peaceful protests.”

The government, in its statement, had said that some of the bodies scheduled for mass burial include the inmates that died following the jailbreak at Ikoyi correctional facility during the period, but the EndSars Frontliner said that that makes them easily identifiable.

“Lagos State says some of the 103 people are from a jailbreak at Ikoyi Prison – even if you don’t know the names of the others, how can inmates be nameless?” the statement reads.

