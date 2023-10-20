Lagos police commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, has explained reasons behind the heavy presence of officers at the Lekki tollgate on the third anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.

On Friday, a memorial walk was organised to commemorate the Lekki tollgate shooting during the nationwide #EndSARS protests of 2020.

The walk was to mark the second memorial of the Lekki shooting that took place at the tollgate and to honour those that lost their lives to the police and military brutality that took place on 20 October 2020.

Nigerian skit maker, Adebowale Adedayo, also known as ‘ Mr Macaroni’, along with dozens of Nigerian youths, stormed the street of Lagos in a solidarity walk to mark the third memorial of the Lekki shooting.

Heavy presence of police

Speaking with journalists at the tollgate, Mr Owohunwa said the police officers were deployed to the area to secure Lagos and prevent the breakdown of law and order.

“So far, as you can see, the deployment is on point and in line with the brief, all policemen from the feedback have been very civil, professional and respectful of the rights and space of both protesters and the wider citizens,” he said.

“So I think as the commissioner of police, I am very very impressed and commend their sacrifice and their efforts while encouraging them to sustain it in the interest of the public.

“In the course of exercising their rights (referring to #EndSARS protesters), we will ensure that the group is not exposed to any form of danger. That is what we are doing here and that is what we have done.

“We also made it that for the overall public interest, we also not allow a situation where those groups conduct themselves in a manner that will breach the security and peace in Lekki and other parts of Lagos.”

