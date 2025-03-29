Education technology experts and policy makers have emphasised the urgent need to strike a balance between digital innovation and human influence in learning spaces, warning against over-reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) in education.

The call was made at the National Consultative Working Group (CWG) Roundtable on EdTech, held during the week in Lagos State.

The event, themed: “Harmonising Human Interaction and Technology: Bridging the Digital Divide for Inclusive Education” was organised by Rhealyz Africa in collaboration with GIZ (German Corporation for International Cooperation), the Global Campaign for Education, Tech4Dev, and TechSocietal.

It brought together policymakers, educators, civil society organisations, startups, and youth representatives to develop actionable recommendations for integrating technology into education sustainably.

Initiative’s relevance

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Ireti Adesida, Founder and Director-General of Rhealyz Africa, explained the motivation behind the initiative:

Mr Adesida said “Well, the essence of it is that we are now in the technological age. It’s about technology — technology, technology. What we are trying to look at is how we can ensure there’s a balance in terms of human influence or interference and technology.”

He noted that while AI and digital tools offer immense benefits, their unchecked use poses risks, particularly in education, where students may become overly dependent on technology at the expense of critical thinking.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Within the educational space, we’re discovering that people are not even thinking anymore. Everybody is relying on AI. So, our brain should also work. If not, we keep sleeping. And for how long are we going to rely on AI?”

He stressed the need for policies that ensure technology enhances, rather than replaces, human intellect, while also addressing accessibility for marginalised communities.

“What works in Ikoyi might not work somewhere far in a rural community. How can we also develop structures that work across every community?”

EdTech as a lifeline: Lessons from COVID-19

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Moronke Azeez, highlighted how EdTech became indispensable during the COVID-19 pandemic, which left over 8,000 technical students idle.

Mrs Azeez said many believed skills training could only take place in the classroom or workshop.

“But we couldn’t leave students idle. We introduced digital learning tools, and it changed the game,” she said

Since then, LASTVEB has implemented compulsory ICT classes, trained teachers on digital platforms like Google Classroom and Canva, and integrated robotics and AutoCAD into technical education to foster innovation.

“We support students’ creativity by using robotics, enabling them to create projects and participate in competitions. These efforts have earned us both local and international recognition,” she said.

Mrs Azeez emphasised that technical education must evolve with industry demands, as modern workplaces increasingly rely on automation and digital tools.

Inclusion and policy implementation

The Director at the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Abatan Adedamola, reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive education.

Mr Adedamola said “We have inclusive units in all our schools. We want a situation where, irrespective of your abilities or background, you are able to learn in a serene environment.”

Participants, including educators and innovators, shared insights during breakout sessions. One attendee, Jimoh Rasheed highlighted the importance of culturally relevant EdTech solutions:

“EdTech developers should contextualize their solutions to meet the needs, preferences, and abilities of the users… Solutions should be culturally relevant and free from bias vis-a-vis religion, race, or ethnicity,” he said.

Other recommendations included: developing content in local languages to include marginalised students as well as ensuring affordability and accessibility of EdTech tools.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

