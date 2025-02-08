A 37-year-old man has allegedly killed his elder brother over foodstuff in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The suspect, Anthony Okafor, allegedly killed the victim, 45-year-old Emmanuel Okafor, during an argument which resulted in a fight.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the incident happened in Abagana, a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The spokesperson did not, however, mention when the incident happened.

He said police operatives from Abagana Divisional Headquarters, in collaboration with members of the Anambra Vigilante Group in the area, arrested the suspect on Friday.

How it happened

Mr Ikenga said the suspect confessed that, during the heated argument, he hit the victim with a stick on his chest, which resulted in his death.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” the police spokesperson said.

He said the case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for investigation.

Mr Ikenga said the case would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

He described the incident as “quite disturbing,” adding that it highlights the importance of addressing domestic violence and conflicts within the family.

“It also underscores the need to manage conflicts and emotions healthily and constructively to avoid irreparable consequences,” he stated.

