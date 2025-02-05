The police in Ebonyi State on Wednesday said they have arrested one suspect in connection with the Sunday attack by suspected herders on Amagu village, Nkalaha community in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

Fifteen people were killed, and houses were destroyed in the attack, said to be a reprisal from herders whose cattle were killed in the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Adaku Uche-Anya, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abakaliki that the police operatives had been dispatched and were committed to fishing out the perpetrators.

“The officers and men had raided the hideout of the suspected gang and recovered different exhibits linked to the attack.

“During their operations, one of the suspects, Maduabuchi Ebeh ‘M’, was apprehended with the assistance of members of the Nkalaha community at the border of Nkalaha and Eha-amafu and handed over to Isi-Uzo Division in the area.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect provided the names of others involved in the attack. Based on the information gathered, operatives from the command stormed the hideout of the suspected hoodlums.

“When the operatives raided the criminal hideout, other assailants fled the scene.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“However, the following items were recovered: three locally made single-barreled guns, one police uniform, a pair of jungle boots, a pair of army camouflage shorts, and a pair of combat trousers,” she added.

According to the police commissioner, the command is pursuing the other fleeing suspects.

“We encourage anyone with useful information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward.

“We are using this medium to encourage all to dispel rumours of insecurity and go about their lawful activities.

“We reiterate our firm resolve to apprehend the hoodlums and assure the residents of Ebonyi of our commitment to protect lives and property,” Ms Uche-Anya said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

