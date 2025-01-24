The Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, has threatened to terminate contracts of contractors doing shoddy jobs in the Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state.
Mr Onyia, a professor, disclosed this on Friday, while inspecting the ongoing construction of Smart Green Schools and Type-3 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the local government area, alongside his team and the Igbo-Etiti Chairperson, Eric Odo.
He expressed displeasure with contractors who would not deliver projects in record time, hinting that the government would blacklist such in Enugu State.
The SSG charged the contractors and the site engineers to strictly adhere to the approved building plan given to them, and avoid using substandard materials for the projects.
|
He said the state government had made adequate funds available for the projects, and would hold any contractor, whose work was faulty, responsible.
“If you encounter any issue, please report it to the LGA chairman, who will also in turn report to me, and be assured that the issue will be resolved immediately, so you can proceed with the project.
“You do not have any reason to delay this work because our governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has provided you with everything you need to deliver at the record time.
“This inspection is in line with the state government’s determination to ensure that contractors execute quality projects, and will continue till the projects are delivered,” the SSG said.
On his part, the Igbo-Etiti council chairperson, Mr Odo urged contractors to speed up the progress of work, as the council was eagerly waiting to have the Smart Schools and the PHCs completed.
While commending the SSG for the supervision, Mr Odo assured him he would ensure that mistakes pointed out were corrected.
(NAN)
