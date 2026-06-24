Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP Plc), a subsidiary of UAC of Nigeria Plc, has appointed Jethro Iruobe as Executive Director, effective 25 June.

In his capacity as an executive director, Mr Iruobe will participate in the formulation and execution of the company’s strategic priorities, CAP Plc stated in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

He will provide executive leadership across critical functions and contribute to the continued growth, sustainability, and success of the company.

Mr Iruobe currently serves as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, with responsibilities for Human Resources, Corporate Communications, Fleet Management, and Commercial Excellence.

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Profile

Mr Iruobe joined CAP Plc in 2019 as Head of Human Resources before becoming Chief Operating Officer.

He has more than 19 years of professional experience spanning several industries, including financial services, consulting, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and manufacturing. He began his career in the banking sector before transitioning into human resources.

His HR career started at KPMG, after which he held senior leadership positions at Promasidor Nigeria, Coca-Cola HBC, and TGI Nigeria, building extensive expertise in talent management, organisational development, and people strategy.

Throughout his career, he has supported organisations in building high-performing teams and driving sustainable business growth.

Beyond his corporate responsibilities, he is a columnist with BusinessDay Newspaper, a trained relationship counsellor, and a co-author. Mr Iruobe is also a recipient of several awards within the human resources profession and other platforms.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Economics from the University of Benin and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom.

He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and holds the Global Professional in Human Resources (GPHR) certification from the Human Resource Certification Institute.

Secretary role

Meanwhile, the company also approved the appointment of Olutola Bella as Company Secretary, effective 13 July.

He succeeds Aramide Nwokediuko, who stepped down from the role on the same date to assume a new executive position within the UAC of Nigeria Plc Group.

“The Board congratulates the new appointees and is confident that they will make significant contributions to the continued growth and success of the Company,” the chemical company stated.

Mr Bella currently serves as the company’s General Counsel. In his dual role as General Counsel and Company Secretary, he will provide guidance to the Board and Management on corporate governance matters.

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He will also ensure the company’s compliance with all applicable regulatory, legal, and governance obligations, CAP Plc stated.

Mr Bella has more than 18 years of experience as a trusted legal adviser to business leaders and organisations across diverse sectors.

Before joining CAP Plc, he was a Principal Adviser at DealWorks Advisory, a specialist advisory firm focused on growth-driven businesses in Africa.

Previously, he served as Deputy Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel for Sub-Saharan Africa at Moove, a mobility fintech company. In those roles, he built and scaled the company’s Legal and Compliance teams and supported its expansion into new markets.

Before joining Moove, Mr Bella was Head of Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) Legal at Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, where he advised executive management on risk and governance matters and led the team that provided legal advisory and transactional support to the bank’s CIB business.

Mr Bella was admitted to the Nigerian Bar in 2007. He obtained his Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees from Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Cambridge, respectively.

He is a member of several professional bodies, has attended numerous leadership programmes, and has obtained executive certifications throughout his career.