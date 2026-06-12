The Aviation Ground Handlers Association of Nigeria (AGHAN) has lifted its suspension on services to Max Air, less than 24 hours after halting operations over unpaid debts.

The association said the decision followed progress in discussions with the airline, including the payment of a “substantial amount” of money out of its outstanding obligations to handling companies.

In a statement issued on Friday, AGHAN said the suspension was lifted after Max Air re-engaged with its members and committed to resolving its debt profile.

“We have to lift the handling suspension on Max Air after it commenced negotiations with our members and paid a substantial amount of money out of its debts,” the association said.

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Ground handling companies provide critical airport services, including aircraft marshalling, baggage handling and ramp operations, which are essential to airline turnaround and safety compliance.

The development is coming just a day after the group withdrew handling services to the airline, citing prolonged unpaid debts it said have reached unsustainable levels and strained operations within the aviation support sector.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that AGHAN withdrew its services from Max Air on Thursday over the debts estimated at N1 billion.

The association had accused the airline of failing to engage meaningfully in repayment discussions at the time, while other indebted carriers were said to be making settlement plans.

AGHAN noted that the action was necessary after repeated efforts to recover the debt failed, warning that the issue, if not addressed, could undermine safety and operational efficiency at airports.

Despite lifting the suspension, the association said the underlying financial pressure facing ground handling companies remains unresolved.

ALSO READ: Aviation Ground Handlers withdraw services from Max Air over alleged N1 billion debt

AGHAN said its members continue to operate under rising costs arising from equipment procurement, foreign exchange exposure and operational overheads, while awaiting payments from airlines.

“We agree that the operating environment is tough for all operators, but we are not equally exempted from the challenge,” the statement disclosed.

It added that aviation services operate as an interconnected chain, warning that financial distress affecting any segment could have wider implications for safety and service delivery.

“The aviation industry is a chain and not about the airlines alone. Others too play major roles in the ecosystem and they need to survive,” the association said.