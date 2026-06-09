The federal government plans to extend the existing Lagos rail network to the domestic and international terminals of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) as part of efforts to improve connectivity and strengthen the state’s position as an aviation hub in Africa.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the plan on Monday at the opening of Invest Lagos 3.0, an investment forum organised by the Lagos State Government.

Mr Keyamo said discussions were underway between his ministry and the Lagos State Government on the project, which will connect the rail line terminating at Ikeja Bus Stop to the airport terminals.

According to him, the extension will pass through the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), continue to the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), before terminating at the international terminal.

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“That rail line is about to start. It is the extension of the rail line. So, Lagos is just ready for the next big step in terms of its aviation activities,” the minister said.

He said the project is expected to improve access to Nigeria’s busiest airport while advancing the government’s ambition of positioning Lagos as a major aviation and logistics hub on the continent.

The proposed link would also complement Lagos’ expanding rail network, which has become a crucial component of the state’s transportation system. Last month, the Lagos State Government said the Blue Line carried about 3.5 million passengers in 2025, with daily ridership rising to 15,000 commuters, while work continues on its extension to Okokomaiko and the expansion of services on the Red Line.

Mr Keyamo said Lagos accounts for about 67 per cent of passenger traffic through Nigeria’s airports, a figure he said highlights the state’s strategic importance to the country’s aviation industry.

He argued that Lagos’ location also gives it a natural advantage to compete with established aviation hubs on the continent.

“Just six hours across the Atlantic, you will get to South America from the Lagos airport. Six hours down, you will get to Southern Africa. Six hours to the Middle East, you will get to Dubai or Qatar. Six hours up, you will get to Europe, either France or London.

“That is the equidistant advantage that Lagos provides as a hub for the whole of Africa. We will soon catch up with hubs like Addis Ababa and Lome,” he said.

The minister also highlighted ongoing investments in airport infrastructure under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, saying that about $500 million had been committed to reconstructing and modernising the international terminal at the Lagos airport.

According to him, the investment will transform the ageing facility into a modern airport capable of handling growing passenger and cargo traffic.

Mr Keyamo also said the federal government had expanded Nigeria’s international airport network with the designation of Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo and Maiduguri International Airport, bringing the number of international airports in the country to seven.

He added that the resolution of the long-running dispute between BASL and the federal government demonstrates the administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for private sector participation in the aviation industry.

The minister urged local and foreign investors to explore opportunities in the sector, including the proposed airport project in the Lekki-Epe corridor being promoted by the Lagos State Government.

If implemented, the airport rail extension would provide direct rail access to the country’s busiest aviation gateway, complementing ongoing investments in Lagos’ mass transit system and supporting broader efforts to improve mobility in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The Muritala Mohammed International Airport, named to honour Nigeria’s former Head of State, Muritala Ramat Mohammed, following his assassination in February 1979, was inaugurated and opened to passenger 47 years ago in March 1979.