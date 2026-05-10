The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) has clarified media reports that the federal government issued a “six-month ultimatum” to the World Bank.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Bawa Mokwa, on Saturday in Abuja.

He explained that the comments by the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, to the World Bank delegation were intended to encourage timely consideration.

The AGF emphasised that the facilities being accessed by Nigeria were loans and not grants.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He said that the timely release of funds would ensure that projects tied to such facilities were implemented within planned timelines and fiscal cycles.

READ ALSO; AGF warns that Nigeria may reject delayed World Bank loans

“At no point did the AGF issue a threat or ultimatum to the World Bank. Rather, he underscored the importance of stronger collaboration and favourable consideration in the processing.

“There was no objection requests by the OAGF to the World Bank when such requests for the deployment of Projects Accountants, and others that has a duration of more than six months before the project closure.

“The OAGF remains committed to maintaining a cordial and productive relationship with the World Bank and other development partners, and effective public financial management in Nigeria.

“The Office reiterates its commitment to ongoing reforms, including the digitalisation of financial management processes, in line with global best practices,” he said. (NAN)