The Federal Government has accused a mining firm, Jupiter Ltd, of plotting a campaign to discredit Nigeria during the state visit of President Bola Tinubu to the United Kingdom, amid a dispute over revoked mineral licences.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Segun Tomori, special assistant on media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, the ministry said the company was allegedly preparing to circulate what it described as false claims about the government’s actions in the country’s mining sector.

The ministry said the alleged campaign follows a publication titled “Nigeria Seizes British Lithium Project Under Armed Guard,” which it described as misleading.

According to the statement, the government had earlier responded to the publication in an article titled “In Nigeria’s Mining Sector, The Law Is No Respector of Persons,” adding that claims suggesting that Nigeria seized a lithium project belonging to a foreign company were “baseless and unfounded.”

The ministry said the federal government has no legal or contractual relationship with any company known as Jupiter Lithium.

“The Federal Government, through the Ministry and the Nigeria Mining Cadastral Office (NMCO), has no legal or contractual relationship with any company known as Jupiter Lithium, as the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act (NMMA 2007) expressly prohibits the granting of mining licences to foreign companies,” the statement said.

The government’s response follows a press statement released on 12 March by Stephen Davis, chairman of Jupiter Lithium Ltd.

In the statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES and titled “Nigeria Seizes British Lithium Project Under Armed Guard. Hands it to the Chinese to Operate. China In – Britain Out,” the company alleged that Nigerian authorities illegally revoked its mining licences and handed control of its lithium project to Chinese operators.

According to the statement, the UK-linked firm said it had spent years exploring and developing what it described as a “world-class lithium deposit” in Nigeria after securing mining rights in 2006 and advancing the project towards production.

The company also alleged that security operatives escorted Chinese operators to the mining sites after the licences were revoked, allowing them to begin extracting lithium ore, including material the firm said it had already discovered and stockpiled.

It said the development raises concerns about investor protection and the rule of law in Nigeria, particularly as President Tinubu prepares for talks with British officials in London in the coming days.

Jupiter further argued that the dispute reflects broader geopolitical competition over critical minerals such as lithium, a key component in electric vehicle batteries and defence technologies.

The firm warned that the controversy could affect investor confidence and complicate Nigeria’s efforts to attract Western investment into its mining sector.

Following the allegations, PREMIUM TIMES contacted the management of Jupiter Lithium Ltd to provide additional information on some of the claims raised.

The company acknowledged receipt of the newspaper’s inquiry and indicated it would respond, but had yet to provide the requested information more than 48 hours after the request was made.

Among other issues, this newspaper asked the company to provide the details (names and addresses) of the Chinese companies or individuals allegedly assigned to operate the project and clarify when they were licensed to operate in Nigeria.

The company was also asked to provide evidence that the Nigerian government revoked its mining licence and to share relevant letters or notifications regarding the revocation. However, the firm has yet to provide the requested details.

Dispute over revoked mineral titles

On Sunday, the ministry said the controversy arose from the revocation of mineral titles held by Basin Mining Ltd, a Nigerian company allegedly linked to an Australian national, Steve Davis.

According to the government, the revocation followed the company’s failure to pay statutory annual service fees required under Nigeria’s mining regulations.

The ministry said the unpaid fees amounted to ₦2.494 billion, covering mineral titles 45454ML, 45117ML, 45118ML, 40532ML, and 40533ML for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years.

It said the company was duly notified of the default before the licences were withdrawn.

The ministry also dismissed claims that the revoked titles were reassigned to a Chinese company, describing the allegation as “a complete fabrication.”

Allegations of speculative mining

The statement further accused Mr Davis of operating several companies in Nigeria’s mining sector and allegedly using them to acquire mineral titles without undertaking actual mining operations.

According to the ministry, Mr Davis is listed as a director in Comet Minerals Ltd, Basin Mining Ltd, Range Mining Ltd, Northern Numero Ltd, Sunrise Minerals Ltd, and Iron Ore Mining Ltd.

The government said such practices contribute to speculative licence hoarding and worsen the problem of illegal mining in the country.

“Speculators obtain licences without undertaking actual mining operations, thereby denying serious investors with genuine capital the opportunity to develop the sector,” the ministry said.

Lithium rush and sector reforms

The dispute between the government and the British firm comes at a time when global interest in Nigeria’s lithium deposits has surged due to growing demand for minerals used in electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy technologies.

In recent years, the federal government has intensified efforts to reform the mining sector, including tightening regulatory oversight, revoking dormant licences, and encouraging value addition within the country.

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development said the reforms are aimed at curbing speculative licence acquisition and attracting credible investors capable of developing Nigeria’s mineral resources.

In October last year, the Nigerian government disclosed that lithium processing investments in Nigeria had attracted over $1.3 billion from Chinese investors since President Tinubu’s administration took office in May 2023.

“Since September 2023, when this administration assumed office, Chinese companies such as Canmax Technology, Jiuling Lithium, Avatar New Energy Nigeria Company, and Asba have invested over $1.3 billion in lithium processing,” Mr Alake said at the time.

He said such investments have supported Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts, reduced dependence on oil, and attracted infrastructure, technology transfer and expertise.

Lithium, a key ingredient in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, has become one of the most sought-after minerals globally as countries accelerate the transition to clean energy.

The rising global demand for the metal is opening a new mining frontier in Nigeria’s central and northern states, where significant deposits have been identified, and processing plants are emerging.

However, the government has faced numerous challenges in its efforts to develop the sector and maximise its economic benefits.

Last year, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) shut down a lithium mining operation in Libata, Kebbi State, over alleged violations of mining laws and for defrauding the Nigerian government of an estimated ₦1.43 trillion.

Several investigations by PREMIUM TIMES have also revealed that illegal lithium mining—often enabled by compromised officials—has cost Nigeria billions of dollars annually. Some of these activities have also been linked to funding criminal networks and to insecurity in parts of the country.

Government rejects pressure

Amid these challenges, the ministry said the government would not be intimidated or pressured into reversing its reforms.

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“The Federal Government of Nigeria cannot and will not be intimidated or blackmailed into abandoning reforms by the antics of any individual or company,” the statement said.

It added that Nigeria remains open to investors willing to operate within the country’s legal and regulatory framework.

To encourage responsible investment, the government said it has introduced incentives, including tax waivers on imported mining equipment, full repatriation of profits, and other measures to improve the ease of doing business in the sector.

The ministry urged Nigerians and the international community to be wary of what it described as attempts by “discredited individuals” to undermine reforms in the country’s mining industry.