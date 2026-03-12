A delegation of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) on Thursday visited Cross River State to strengthen collaboration with the state government and advance plans for a manufacturing summit in the state.

The delegation was led by the National President of MAN, Francis Meshioye, and the association’s Director-General, Segun Kadir.

Speaking to journalists in Calabar, Mr Meshioye said the visit aimed to discuss issues affecting manufacturing and explore collaboration between the Cross River State Government and manufacturers operating in the state.

“We met government officials of Cross River to strengthen partnerships that would enhance business development and industrial growth in the state,” he said.

Using the opportunity to visit some of its members, the president, however, noted that manufacturers were concerned about multiple taxation, saying that companies often faced numerous levies imposed by different levels of government.

He expressed optimism that reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration would help address the problem through improved tax regulation.

According to him, harmonising taxes would enable businesses to predict their obligations, improve compliance, and reduce the burden on manufacturers.

He also highlighted poor road infrastructure as a major challenge affecting manufacturers, urging the state government to improve access roads to industrial facilities.

On his part, Mr Kadir said the visit was part of engagements with the Cross River–Akwa Ibom branch to assess industry challenges and deepen manufacturing development.

He said the courtesy visit was to enhance the association’s partnership with the Cross River State Government, strengthen cooperation, and recognise the state government’s support for industrial growth.

The MAN director-general said both parties agreed to collaborate on joint programmes that would promote manufacturing and highlight the investment potential of Cross River.

“We visited to deepen manufacturing in Cross River and to amplify its importance in the state through different events.

“One of such events is an upcoming summit where we can address issues pertaining to advancing manufacturing performance in the nation.

“This is because we support the industrial policy of the government to expand manufacturing and to achieve the 25 per cent addition to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product,” he noted.

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The director-general added that the delegation was satisfied with operations at visited companies and commended their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives supporting host communities.

Similarly, Adoga Inalegwu, the branch chairman of MAN in Cross River and Akwa Ibom, said member companies remained committed to contributing positively to the state’s economy.

Mr Inalegwu said policy proposals from manufacturers would be presented during the upcoming manufacturing summit to strengthen industrial development and improve the business environment in the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Governor Bassey Otu had earlier, in 2025, during MAN’s Annual General Meeting in Lagos, requested that the next edition be held in Cross River.

This, however, was expanded into a summit to accommodate all stakeholders, directly and indirectly connected to the nation’s manufacturing sector.