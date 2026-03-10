Tech company Vivo has officially introduced the Vivo Y31d, a well-rounded smartphone designed for users who value long-lasting battery performance, durability, and everyday usability, reinforcing its commitment to helping Nigerians “Always Stay Active.”

The company revealed that the new smartphone, Vivo Y31d is positioned to keep up with extended usage, whether for work, entertainment, or connectivity.

According to Vivo, the Vivo Y31d stands out as a dependable companion for users who prioritise power.

Speaking on the new product, Chief Executive Officer of vivo in Nigeria, Toni Liu, stated that the innovative device is specifically designed to meet the connectivity needs of Nigerian users.

“The Y31d reflects our commitment to delivering innovative technology tailored to the needs of Nigerian consumers. With its powerful battery and robust safety features, users can stay connected longer and with greater confidence,” Mr Liu said

Similarly, the Marketing Manager of Vivo Nigeria, Adedayo Olawuwo, said the new smartphone was developed at a time when Nigerian consumers are increasingly embracing high-quality mobile devices.

“As smartphone adoption continues to grow across Nigeria, vivo remains dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality devices that align with local user demands,” Mr Olawuwo stated.

Vivo Y31d

At the heart of the Y31d is its ultra-high-capacity 7200mAh battery, engineered to deliver extended screen time for streaming, gaming, and communication without frequent charging.

The innovative 25-dimension safety system also offers comprehensive protection across charging, battery health, temperature control, and overall device performance.

Furthermore, the vivo Y31d is crafted with user-centric features that enhance everyday hustle and business life, including a sleek and durable design, optimized camera capabilities, and smooth performance for multitasking and entertainment.