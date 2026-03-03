Nigeria recorded ₦2.28 trillion in Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting a 10.66 per cent increase from the ₦2.06 trillion collected in the preceding quarter.

The latest figures released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), show a quarter-on-quarter rise in tax collections during the period under review.

A breakdown of the data shows that local VAT payments contributed the largest portion of total collections.

Local payments stood at ₦1.12 trillion in Q3 2025. Foreign VAT payments amounted to ₦680.23 billion, while VAT on imports contributed ₦479.79 billion.

Together, local transactions continued to account for more than half of total VAT revenue during the quarter.

Sectoral performance

Sectoral data released by the bureau show that manufacturing recorded the highest VAT contribution.

The manufacturing sector generated ₦290.79 billion during the quarter. This was followed by information and communication, which contributed ₦210.78 billion, and mining and quarrying at ₦166.77 billion.

Public administration and defence, including compulsory social security, accounted for ₦117.84 billion, while financial and insurance activities contributed ₦110.86 billion.

Transportation and storage generated ₦38.09 billion, and administrative and support service activities contributed ₦30.11 billion.

Other notable contributions came from professional, scientific and technical activities (₦17.04 billion), accommodation and food service activities (₦13.24 billion), education (₦10.81 billion), and construction (₦9.53 billion).

READ ALSO: Reps panel probes N8trn annual revenue loss from tax waivers

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply accounted for ₦8.68 billion, while arts, entertainment and recreation generated ₦7 billion.

Meanwhile, agriculture, forestry and fishing contributed ₦5.49 billion, human health and social work activities ₦6.36 billion, and real estate activities ₦1.20 billion.

Additionally, water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities accounted for ₦350.16 million, while activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies contributed ₦284.20 million. Activities of households as employers recorded ₦34.68 million.