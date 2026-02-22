TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s biggest non-interest banking services provider, has again blazed new trails in world-class ethical banking standards as Agusto & Co. and Datapro rating agencies ranked the non-interest lender A1 in credit risk and operational resilience assessment scorecards, making it among the best rated in the nation’s Non-Interest Banking (NIB) space.

The latest ratings of TAJBank represented a notch up from Bbb+, which Agusto & Co. assigned about 2 years ago. They were attributed to the bank’s high-quality balance sheet and robust earnings ratios in the financial year 2025.

Despite the prevailing economic whirlwinds in the country, TAJBank in the year under review was noted to have leveraged its operational efficiency and customer-focused, world-class services to climb higher up the ladder of best-practice principles in ethical banking in the country.

Commenting on the latest feat of the bank during an interactive chat with journalists at the sidelines of a banking stakeholders’ event on Friday in Abuja, the Founder/CEO, Hamid Joda, described the improved rating by Agusto & Co and Datapro as a clear demonstration that TAJBank had been prioritizing necessary risk management and operational controls, with clear focus on quality processes relating to first class standards, management, and administration lifecycle.

The banker said: “TAJBank Limited latest ratings by these reputable agencies have again validated the management’s commitment to world-class standardization of the bank’s operations, especially in terms of innovative, real time, techno-powered services and risk management for our growing customers on a sustainable basis.

“As we have consistently maintained, our primary goal is to deploy world-class operational standards and services to protect the interests of our customers with a view to surpassing their expectations and retaining TAJBank at the leading edge of the NIB subsector on a sustainable basis.

“The message these latest best ratings by Agusto & Co and Datapro of our bank is sending to our customers, investors and stakeholders in the non-interest banking space is that with TAJBank, they can be rest assured of safety of their investments, transactions and readiness of the bank’s management to give all that it takes to grow their businesses and support their individual socio-economic wellbeing come rain or shine”, Mr Joda assured.

In his remarks on the ratings, the bank’s Executive Director, Sherif Idi, enthused: “The A1 ratings by Augusto & Co and Datapro, the foremost ratings agencies in the country, have reaffirmed TAJBank’s management’s unwavering commitment to best practice standards through prioritization of investment in human capital, innovative technologies and branch network expansion to consistently make our bank the preferred choice for customers in the NIB subsector of the banking sector.”

Industry analysts believe that the upgraded ratings of TAJBank are well deserved, given its impressive imprint in the nation’s NIB landscape over the past few years, particularly the management’s sustained drive to deepen financial inclusion at the grassroots.