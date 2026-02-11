The Federal Government on Wednesday announced plans to strengthen aviation and airspace security through upgrades to radar systems and the deployment of counter-drone technology across the country.

In a statement, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the initiative will extend Nigeria’s radar coverage beyond the current 5,000-foot limit and introduce counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems to protect airports and Nigerian Air Force bases nationwide.

Mr Keyamo added that the counter-drone measures will include advanced technologies such as jammers designed to detect, disrupt and neutralise unauthorised aerial activities around critical aviation infrastructure.

According to the ministry, discussions are ongoing with Qatar-based defence firm Barzan Holdings to integrate command, control and surveillance systems into Nigeria’s aviation security architecture.

The collaboration, the ministry said, will be carried out in partnership with the Nigerian Air Force and is aimed at improving threat detection, strengthening national security and enhancing the management of Nigeria’s airspace.

It added that the initiative is expected to support local capacity development and promote technological advancement in aviation and airspace operations.

The government highlighted that the planned upgrades form part of broader efforts to modernise Nigeria’s aviation security framework in line with international best practices.