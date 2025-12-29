Nigerians have yet again been thrown into darkness due to a ‘system outage’ from the national grid on Monday afternoon.

A grid collapse, which is the breakdown of transmission lines due to over- or under-frequency, is said to be responsible for this outage.

Electricity distribution companies announced a system outage at approximately 2:01 p.m. on Monday.

The latest development is coming months after the national grid collapsed in September.

Confirming the development, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in a statement posted on its X handle, said: “Dear valued customers, we wish to inform you that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 14:02 pm today, causing power outage across our franchise areas.

“Please be assured that we are coordinating closely with relevant stakeholders to restore power fully as soon as the grid is stabilised. We will share regular updates as more information becomes available. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” it said.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said: Dear valued customer, Kindly be informed that there was a system collapse at 14:01 hours, which has resulted in a loss of power supply across our network.

“We are currently working with our partners as we hope for the speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as the power supply is restored. Kindly bear with us.”

In recent years, the power sector has faced numerous challenges, including issues with electricity policy enforcement, regulatory uncertainty, gas supply shortages, transmission system constraints, and significant planning shortfalls in the power sector.

The Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communication of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), Kazah Bili Akau, could not be reached as of press time Monday evening.

NISO is responsible for managing electricity system operations, including load allocation from generation companies to distribution companies and eligible customers.